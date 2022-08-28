Too cold for a swim? Not for these hardy Cantabrians - they can handle the 'ice mile'

Michelle Carroll and her friends have taken a rather chilly dip in Lake Pearson at Arthur's Pass, Carroll raising money to support a Christchurch residential eating disorder facility due to open next year.

Next time you think twice about taking a dip because it’s too chilly, spare a thought for these hardy Cantabrians who swam in the biting cold without wetsuits.

About 10 members of Canterbury Open Water Swimming Association (COWSA) swam heats of 100m and 500m in Lake Pearson (Moana Rua), near Castle Hill, on Sunday, braving water temperatures of 6C in a event dubiously dubbed “the ice mile”.

Among them was Michelle Carroll, who used the event to raise awareness and funds for Recovered Living NZ, a Christchurch-based not-for-profit organisation which will open a residential eating disorder facility in the city next year.

“It was cold and took your breath away, but it was pretty good,” said Carroll after the swim.

“The longer you're in there the better it gets.”

COWSA was founded in 2006 to promote open water swimming and Carroll and others swam in Corsair Bay, in Lyttelton Harbour on Saturday morning, ahead of the Lake Pearson event.

Despite swimming throughout the winter months, COWSA members do so in just their togs.

“We swim all year round, we’re not just jumping into cold water from nothing, we’re well acclimatised to it,” Carroll said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Michelle Carroll took part in a training swim in Lyttelton Harbour on Saturday.

She said she prefers to swim unaided, without the buoyancy a wetsuit provides.

“What appeals to me is being in the water and not having the restriction of the wetsuit.

“Even though they are very technical now, I think it's a purer form of swimming.”

Carroll swam her 500m heat in about 10 minutes, and she decided to raise money for Recovered Living NZ (RLNZ) after learning “how badly under-resourced” Christchurch is for eating disorder services.

She has launched a Givealittle appeal and is hoping to raise $5000.

“I thought it’s something that really needs to be done.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Carroll is raising money for Recovered Living NZ and has launched a Givealittle appeal for donations.

“Eating disorders kill people and Recovered Living NZ wants to save lives, and I think that’s remarkable.”

Ahead of the new facility’s opening next year, RLNZ founder and director Kristie Amadio says every dollar counts.

When the new facility opens it will be run by “a team of highly-trained eating disorder professionals from the US and New Zealand”, she said.

“Once opened, it will provide 24/7 residential eating disorder recovery support as well as a day and partial programme for all New Zealanders.”