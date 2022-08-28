Man pinned by boulder rescued after eight hour ordeal

A man was pinned to the ground by a boulder for more than eight hours before being rescued.

A police spokesperson said the man was trapped under the rock by his leg.

Fenz and St John were called to the Tapawera property near Tadmore Valley Rd Bridge to free the man and provide medical attention.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Brendan Hiatt said the crew flew a man to Nelson Hospital on Sunday morning in a serious condition after a lengthy ordeal on private property.

Hiatt said the man had been looking over a bank when the boulder he was standing on fell from beneath him, seeing both him and the “two-tonne plus” boulder plummet down the bank.

The man thought to be in his 60s had been there “eight hours plus” before being rescued.

It is understood the man was found after a family member went looking for him and raised the alarm.