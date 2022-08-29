All Blacks defeat holds a silver lining - an economic win for Christchurch

New Zealand coach Ian Foster says his team has to do better.

The All Blacks may have suffered a historic defeat against Argentina, but there was one silver lining – an economic win for Christchurch businesses.

Ian Foster’s men were humbled by Los Pumas on Saturday but, despite the disappointment, the undisclosed financial incentive paid to attract the All Blacks to the city seems to have paid off.

It was the first time the All Blacks had played in Christchurch for six years and hotels, bars and restaurants reaped the benefits.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Some young All Blacks fans have waited a lifetime to see their team in Christchurch – or at least half of one. But supporters were left disgruntled after yet another loss for the men in black.

The game was a sell-out, although there were still tickets available on Saturday afternoon.

Michelle Cattell, owner of The Miller Bar in Lincoln Rd, said it was an “amazing night”, with the venue taking around three times what it normally would on a Saturday night.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks' 2006 changing sheds haka a 'line in the sand' that hasn't happened again

* Christchurch's temporary stadium costing ratepayers $700,000-a-year

* No winners in 'bidding war' for All Blacks test matches: Christchurch mayor



“We had amazing people in, we had no problems at all, everyone was in great form, even with the loss,” she said.

“We had Argentinians in here, who were obviously very happy, and everyone was happy for them.

“We took more than what I thought we would. We probably took about three times more than normal.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks head coach Ian Foster shakes hands with hooker Codie Taylor after their loss to Argentina. The result piles more pressure on Foster, but was a boon for businesses in Christchurch.

NZ Greenstone owner Mark King said sales at his Cashel St stall were up 30% on a normal weekend.

Muk Phromphran, a manager at central city bar The Rockpool, said they were booked out to watch the match on TV, and a lot of punters had missed out on tickets to the game.

By midnight, the after-match queue stretched more than 100m along the street, she said.

Argentinian barbecue restaurant El Quincho did twice its normal trade, and was so busy it was running out of popular items on Saturday evening, co-owner Maria Lee said.

Liz McDonald/Stuff Argentinian rugby supporters in Christchurch from Nelson. Left to right Elias Jaluf, Jonathan Pardo, Eitel Quinonez, and Sylvie Soto.

Elias Jaluf enjoyed lunch there on Sunday with fellow Argentinians who came from Nelson for the match, each spending $400 to $500 in the city at the weekend.

Jaluf said they knew little about rugby, but wanted to support The Pumas, and were surprised to watch their team win. “Argentina is good, but the All Blacks are a legend.”

Christchurch All Blacks fan Murray Brown watched the game at home, and said he would go to tests live once the new stadium was built.

“It's a prerequisite for a city our size, if we are going to continue to grow. The existing one is past its use by date, and people are sick of it.”

In 2018, Nelson City Council provided $300,000 and other local financial backers invested cash to attract the All Blacks to play at Trafalgar Park, a test which was also against Argentina.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Argentinian fans were jubilant after their team’s historic triumph over the All Blacks in Christchurch on Saturday, and some were more than happy to spend their money in the city.

Economic development agency ChristchurchNZ will not say how much it paid New Zealand Rugby to host Saturday’s game, as the “figure remains commercially sensitive”, said Karena Finnie, head of major events.

“Hosting the All Blacks was hugely successful for Christchurch, and from the perspective of our major events strategy it ticks all the boxes,” she said.

“The All Blacks continue to hold a special place in the cultural makeup of New Zealand, and hosting them in the city did wonders not only for our local pride but for the sporting reputation of Christchurch in the eyes of Kiwis and overseas viewers.”

The city could host the All Blacks again before the new Te Kaha stadium opens in 2026, she said.

“Of course, we would love to have them back. Rest assured, ChristchurchNZ and our partners across the city will be doing all we can to encourage New Zealand Rugby to make it happen again.”

Christchurch City Council After years of wrangling Christchurch's $683m stadium, Te Kaha, is set to open in April 2026.

Sam MacDonald, the city council’s deputy finance chairperson, said he did not know the figure ChristchurchNZ paid, but expected it to be made available at some stage.

“The fact that we could sell out our Orangetheory (Stadium) was huge,” he said.

“It's not the warmest part of the year and the fact we sold out shows the value we will get when our new Te Kaha is built, because we will clearly have the demand for events like that.”

MacDonald has asked for figures to show what income is generated by ChristchurchNZ’s investments.

“What I have been continually asking them for [...] is, for every dollar that gets put in, I want to know what return comes back to the city.

“Say if it cost $250,000 to get them here for the weekend, does that generate $3m in economic benefit to the city? I'm making numbers up, but that's how I'd like to see it.”

There was some criticism of the start time, with Peter Morrison, Canterbury president of Hospitality New Zealand, saying an afternoon match would have been better for local businesses.

The 7.45pm kickoff was later than usual due to the Black Ferns O’Reilly Cup match against Australia in Adelaide.