Police seek witnesses following Invercargill robbery

Police are looking for witnesses to a robbery that occurred on Crinan Street, Invercargill on Sunday evening.

Around 6.30 pm a man entered a dairy on the street and demanded money from the shop attendant, police said in a statement.

The man fled on foot, heading east towards Ness Street with cash, pouches of tobacco and cigarettes.

“The shop attendant is badly shaken but uninjured”, the statement said.

The robber has not yet been found and police would like to hear from anyone who may know information which could help.

Members of the public can contact 105 and quote event number P051723008, or information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.