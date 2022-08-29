Shop worker was 'in shock', Crinan St neighbour says

Police are looking for a man who committed a robbery on Crinan St, Invercargill, about 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

A fence around the Crinan St dairy in Invercargill remained locked on Monday morning while deliveries of pies, bread rolls and newspapers sat waiting outside the door.

The dairy would remain closed until police carried out a forensic examination of the site. A robbery on Sunday night had left a shop attendant “badly shaken but uninjured”, a police statement said.

The shop is located just three blocks away from the BP Elles Rd petrol station that was held up by man wielding a screwdriver last Wednesday night.

A neighbour of the Crinan St dairy was told the man came into the store wearing a balaclava, demanding money and cigarettes.

Neighbours picked up a couple of packets of tobacco down Crinan St, in the direction of Ness St, where the man had fled on foot, the neighbour said.

Living so close to the dairy, the neighbour had asked why the shop attendant hadn’t shouted out when the man entered the store. The answer was that “she was in shock and too scared for her safety to make a sound”.

Police said on Sunday night that they were looking for witnesses to the robbery.

About 6.30pm a man entered a dairy on the street and demanded money from the shop attendant, police said in a statement.

The man fled on foot with cash, pouches of tobacco and cigarettes.

The robber has not yet been found and police would like to hear from anyone with information that could help.

Members of the public can phone 105 and quote event number P051723008, or information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

The Crinan St dairy has been the subject of robberies in the past – most recently in November 2014, when two people were arrested.

The 2014 robbery was the 10th in 11 years for the store.