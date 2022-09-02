Rogue businesswoman Kelly Smith located at Christchurch property

Kelly Smith, who also goes by the names Cali Smith and Kelly Vie, has allegedly ripped off customers over concrete collectables, houseplants, property management and more recently dresses for hire.

More alleged victims of businesswoman Kelly Smith have come forward, while a promise she made to provide proof of her innocence never materialised.

Last week Stuff revealed Smith, who also goes by the names Cali Smith and Kelly Vie left a trail of disgruntled customers and failed businesses across the South Island.

Those businesses include concrete collectables, houseplants, property management and dresses for hire.

The former Dunedin-based businesswoman is living at a Christchurch address.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Kelly Smith talks to a Stuff reporter outside her home in Christchurch.

When a Stuff journalist went there and spoke to Smith earlier in the week, she said she did not want to talk publicly about the allegations and

promised to send through proof of her innocence within 48 hours.

She did not supply anything.

HAMISH McNEILLY/STUFF Kelly Smith, also known as Kelly Vie, or Cali Smith, has run businesses involving concrete collectables, houseplants, property management and more recently dresses for hire.

Meanwhile, more customers who had unhappy dealings with Smith contacted Stuff.

A staff member at an Eftpos company claimed Smith had not returned an Eftpos machine she had rented and owed money on.

Smith’s more recent venture, Shared Wardrobe, a dress hire platform, attracted a slew of complaints.

That included Tracy Hodge, the mother of a University of Otago student who said Smith charged her daughter hundreds of dollars for damaging a dress hired from Shared Wardrobe.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Kelly Smith talks from the first floor of her Christchurch property.

The damage, a spot of mud that could have been removed, saw Smith bill her daughter between $800-$900 which included the full retail price of the dress, inflated drycleaning costs and loss of bookings.

When those costs were queried, Smith threatened her daughter with dispute proceedings.

An hour before the scheduled dispute hearing, Smith notified them she was “unwell”.

A rescheduled online hearing did not proceed after Smith failed to turn up, and the case was dismissed.

Hodge wondered how many women may have paid, rather than disputing the allegation.

Other companies Smith has been involved with include Cemented by H, which sold concrete collectables and featured in a Fair Go story, and Dunedin-based Concrete Jungle, which sold houseplants.

Dozens of customers of those companies complained of non-delivery and failing to get refunds.

A previous written statement supplied to Stuff via her former legal counsel said: “Ms Smith stands by her business dealings’’.

Smith was aware of only one outstanding account from her previous business dealings, the lawyer’s letter said.