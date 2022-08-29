Police to meet ship in Napier after crew member presumably fell overboard

The sailor disappeared from the Berge Rishiri, a bulk carrier sailing under the flag of the Isle of Man which was heading to Napier.

Police officers will greet a ship in Napier on Monday evening after a crew member presumably fell overboard while it was off the east coast of the South Island.

A weekend search, co-ordinated by Maritime New Zealand’s rescue co-ordination centre, failed to find the Chinese national, with the search now suspended.

The seafarer was presumed to have fallen overboard from bulk carrier vessel the Berge Rishiri off the Otago coast.

A police spokesperson said it was working with the rescue co-ordination centre, with the vessel due to berth in Napier on Monday evening.

“Police will speak to crew onboard to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

On Monday, Maritime New Zealand said the search had been suspended. But vessels in the area were still being asked to check for sightings of the missing crewman.

A Maritime New Zealand spokesperson said the incident took place on a foreign-flagged vessel outside of New Zealand waters, so it was outside of Maritime New Zealand’s jurisdiction to investigate for matters such as maritime safety offences.

The New Zealand territorial sea is the belt of sea adjacent to the coast out to a distance of 12 nautical miles.

The Maritime spokesperson did not immediately say whose responsibility it was to investigate.

Berge Rishiri is a 180m bulk carrier registered and sailing under the flag of the Isle of Man.

“Our thoughts go out to the crew and those impacted by the incident on board the vessel off the east coast of the South Island over the weekend,” Maritime NZ said.

Bluff’s South Port chief executive Nigel Gear said the Berge Rishiri had discharged alumina at the Tiwai berth, near Bluff, before departing at 1am on Saturday morning, heading towards Napier.

Just hours later, alerts were raised when the crew member failed to arrive for a shift on the boat.

Gear said the crew member’s disappearance was a tragedy and his sympathies went out to the man’s family and crew mates.

A spokesperson for Berge Bulk, owner of the Berge Rishiri, said the seafarer was last seen on the boat at 8am on Saturday and preliminary reports indicated he did not show up for his routine watch duty at 4pm on the same day.

The master of Berge Rishiri immediately raised the alarm and activated a thorough search of the vessel, the spokesperson said.

“With no sign of the missing seafarer, the case became one of a presumed man overboard.”

The master turned the ship around on a reciprocal course with additional lookouts posted.

All regional maritime authorities and the flag state were notified and search and rescue operations were carried out, but to no avail.

“We are getting in touch with the family of the missing seafarer to provide them with the necessary assistance during this difficult period. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to all those involved in the search and rescue operations, including Maritime New Zealand and Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand.

On Sunday a RCCNZ spokesperson said a cold water survivability expert advised there was little chance the man had survived.

Maritime Union New Zealand expressed concerns at the weekend, saying it wanted to know how long the seafarer had been at sea and on duty, and wanted assurances they were not kept on the vessel longer than their contracted period. “We have seen huge mental health issues with seafarers basically kept captive on vessels for months and sometimes years.”

The union called on Maritime NZ to investigate whether the crew were having adequate rest breaks, but Maritime New Zealand did not respond to questions about whether it was looking into the matter.

A Worksafe NZ spokesman said the man’s disappearance was a maritime issue and therefore investigated by Maritime NZ.

“It is outside the jurisdiction of WorkSafe NZ.”