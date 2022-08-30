Hutt council to use $20m to fix access to Stokes Valley

Anita and Warrick Hay, with two of their children, Xavier and Izzy, in front of one of the slips that has curtailed access to Stokes Valley.

The Hutt City Council will use $20 million from a Government infrastructure fund to try to guarantee access to Stokes Valley, which has been hit by a series of large slips on the main road in and out.

In the short term, the council expects to be in a position shortly to make a decision about an additional lane on the Eastern Hutt Road.

But in the long-term, the council would look at all options to ensure access to Stokes Valley – including a new bridge, although that would be expensive – and Wainuiomata.

“We cannot have major disruptions like we’ve seen in Eastern Hutt Road, every time there’s a severe downpour,” Barry said. “We are a growing city, and it’s time to seriously invest in our future.”

Council officers will report back to the new council, later this year, on options to improve resilience.

Barry said recent extreme weather and the disruption of the last six weeks demonstrated the need to ensure great resilience across the whole city.

“The recent slips, and frequent storm events over the past 12 months, are a direct result of our changing climate,” he said. “We need to do more now to build resilience within our communities that are more at risk in severe weather events.”

The council will be allocated a total of $33.4m from the Government’s Better Off Funding scheme, to be used to improve infrastructure. As much as $20m could be used for Stokes Valley, Barry said.

Stuff A large slip near the Stokes Valley entrance.

That is welcome news for Warrick and Anita Hay, who​ are fed-up with long delays getting to and from their home in Stokes Valley in recent weeks.

“It is costing our whānau extra dollars in gas just to sit and wait in traffic and costing us all extra in time,” Warrick Hay said. “Both things that are already squeezed and that there is already not enough of, to go around.”

It had also caused problems getting theirchildren getting to school in Upper Hutt and Alicetown.

“They are spending an extra hour and half of every day commuting. It means they’re missing sports practices and other extracurricular activities,” Anita Hay said.

Stuff/Stuff One of the many slips in and around Stokes Valley.

Stokes Valley-based councillor Naomi Shaw said there was no easy fix.

With a population of 10,000, Stokes Valley was a fast-growing suburb and having only one road in and one road out was not ideal, she said.

The reconfigured layout is causing problems but she said locals were adapting by working at home or leaving for work earlier.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Jaime and Tim Philips with their son Cooper check out the state of the huge slip which had made their Stokes Valley home uninhabitable.

Her neighbour John Woodall​ is frustrated by the situation and questions if the council could do more to keep the road open.

“Look at what they did with the Port Hills in Christchurch (after the earthquakes) and how they stacked containers two or three high.”

His commute to Petone has doubled from 20 to 40 minutes and although it has improved slightly as locals get used to the new road layout, he said it is not a good start to his day.

“We, like many other Stokes Valley residents, are getting tired and impatient, and frustrated, with the situation.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Remutaka MP Chris Hipkins says the delays are a ‘real concern’ for Stokes Valley and Upper Hutt residents.

Remutaka MP Chris Hipkins said he had been in regular communication with the council about the matter, and his local office had been offering support to families whose homes had been compromised.

“I acknowledge the frustration of local residents. The delays in and out of Stokes Valley are a real concern. Unfortunately there are no quick fixes,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins had worked with Earthquake Commission Minister David Clark to expedite the assessment process and he would offer any other assistance where appropriate, including what additional preventative measures could be put in place to reduce the chance of further slips.