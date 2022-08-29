Lucky escape for little penguin found buried alive in mudslide

He’s a survivor: Mr Lucky the penguin emerging from the mud. It was one of those “joyous, heartfelt moments”, said the ranger who found him.

Department of Conservation rangers busy clearing a 20-metre-long slip in the Abel Tasman National Park got the surprise of their life when they unearthed a little blue penguin last Monday.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The kororā had been buried a metre deep in the soil.

Ranger Julie Murphy said it was “incredible” to see the penguin’s head poke up, and that it had survived being buried about a metre deep.

It was found in a slip of mud and vegetation that fell onto the coastal track above Waiharakeke Bay in the heavy rainfall that struck Nelson Tasman this month.

READ MORE:

* A deep dive into the public Spotify profiles of New Zealand’s MPs

* The Instagram account recording a special part of NZ fashion history

* 'Total devastation' at new recreation hub along Maitai River



Murphy, fellow ranger Matthew Hopkins and camp manager Simon Bayly had been digging in the mud bank to re-form the track after clearing the slip when the penguin’s head appeared.

The penguin looked around and amazingly seemed none the worse for wear from being buried alive.

It was even “still quite toey”, pecking at Murphy’s hand as she picked it up after it had been dug out.

Julie Murphy/Supplied The penguin was found in the bank to the right of the boulder.

Murphy described the rescue as “one of those joyous, heartfelt moments”.

After being given a hand up, the penguin then waddled off down the track and back down to the beach.

The team have fittingly dubbed the plucky little penguin “Mr Lucky”.

It is believed kororā clamber up the slope above the beach into the vegetation at night, which is how it came be trapped by the slip.

The tough little bird proved a hit on social media. On Facebook, he garnered close to a thousand ‘likes’.

“Bet he was pleased to see you guys ... even if he had a funny way of showing it!”, wrote one commentator.

“I love that he was well enough to still be toey!”, wrote another. “Great work.”