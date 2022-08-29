No charges to be filed over crash that killed seven near Picton

Seven members spanning three generations from the same family died in the crash.

Nobody will face criminal charges following the horror crash that killed seven near Picton in June, police have confirmed.

The head-on collision between a truck and a van on State Highway 1 on June 19 killed members of three generations in one family, including a 10-month-old baby. A Year 11 student was the sole survivor from the van.

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham said police had completed a thorough investigation and were satisfied no charges would be filed. The matter had been referred to the Coroner.

“I would like to thank the investigation team who have worked with utmost professionalism and respect to understand this huge loss of life,” Feltham said. “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the deceased.”

Brya Ingram Tasman District commander Paul Borrell and Marlborough area commander Simon Feltham speak about the crash that killed seven people when a van and truck collided head-on.

READ MORE:

* Speed limits on highway where seven people died in crash under review

* Third serious crash for Marlborough in four days

* Givealittle pages set up for horror Marlborough crash victims' family

* Bend on SH1 where deadly crash happened 'sharper than it actually looks'



The victims included Paul Brown, his wife Diseree Brown and their son Mark. Diseree’s sister, Divine Dolar also died in the crash along with her daughter Flordeliza Dolar.

Diseree’s sons and Pedro Clariman, 26, and Luie Lagud, 16, survived the crash. However, Clariman’s partner died, along with their infant daughter Mika.

The family had driven to Dunedin to attend a funeral a two-hour drive west in Gore the day before, before embarking on their journey home later that day, spending several hours in Christchurch before heading north again.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The matter has now been referred to the coroner, Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham said.

Several hours later, just south of Picton, where they were due to catch a Cook Strait ferry back to the North Island, the van collided with a refrigerated goods truck on State Highway 1 just south of Picton, about 7.30am.

It was the deadliest crash in the South Island in more than two decades.

Two Givealittle pages set up for the family raised more than $100,000 between them to help the survivors and family members with expenses during the recovery.