Nelsonians garage cars, fire up ebikes through traffic chaos

The closure of Rocks Rd and road works on Waimea Rd caused traffic chaos during the state of emergency.

Gridlocked streets tested the patience of Nelsonians and commuters were urged to work from home or use alternative transport to get to work.

The city has some reprieve with the reopening of Rocks Rd. But anecdotally Nelsonians are noticing many people still walking, cycling, busing and scootering during the clean up.

Nelson City Council infrastructure group manager Alec Louverdis said Rocks Rd might be open, but the message remained the same – stick to essential car journeys and walk, cycle or use public transport if you can.

That’s a plea reiterated by the Civil Defence and contractors grappling with the job of cleaning up.

Louverdis said bus drivers saw an increase in the number of young people using the buses outside of peak hours last week, as most students weren’t able to attend school.

Commuter numbers remained pretty solid, he said, but it was hard to draw any meaningful data from the past week as Nelson was in a state of emergency and many people stayed at home: “this wasn’t business as usual.”

Charlotte Ketcher, 18

Charlotte Ketcher, 18, ​said when the traffic was at the worst she’d just been waiting in the queues of traffic as she had no other transport. She drives from the hospital to school in Stoke, a trip that took her 30 minutes to an hour to get home versus the usual drive of five to 10 minutes.

Lily Hirsch

Active transport is a way of life for Lily Hirsch, 35, ​who regularly cycles and has continued to cycle through the traffic jams.

She owns a car, but just uses it for groceries or for trips out of town. She’s had her bike for 10 years and reckons she spends about $100 a year on maintenance.

When the traffic got bad last Thursday, Dave Read ​left his car , went home and grabbed his ebike.

Read lives in Todd’s Valley, and says he’s a “bit far out” to cycle in everyday – though he would if he lived in town, and the traffic certainly made him think about it more as an option.

Dave Read

Was it satisfying whizzing past the cars? “Yeah it was.”

“It was just gridlock, no-one was moving. It was easy on the bike.”

He’d do it more regularly if the cycleways were improved, he said.

“It’s such an awful cycleway out [in] Atawhai – you’re using the footpaths and there are too many driveways coming out, you’re giving way to everyone. If it was laid out better you could just ride through. I would ride more if that was the case, if it was more of a direct route [and] less danger.”

The last time he did the trip he biked on the main road to avoid these hazards.

“It was far easier but you’re sort of out in the open a bit more.”



Jo Brown ​ lives in upper Moutere and drives a hybrid – she tries not to drive two days a week, partly because of petrol costs but also because of the environment.

“I just stayed away from town,” she said.

“I didn’t want to clutter up the roads, and I’m sure a lot of other people did the same.”

If she still lived in town she probably would have bought an electric bike by now or would walk, which she used to do when she lived in Nelson.

Has the flooding made people more acutely aware of climate change?

“It’s something I am quite passionate about,” Brown said.

“I do despair sometimes thinking that most people, and me to a certain extent, are just carrying on. I guess it seems like such a huge thing and what can us little people do to help really?

“We can only all do our little bit.”