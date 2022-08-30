Dominic Abelen in troops' thoughts as they leave to train Ukrainian soldiers, minister says

On Tuesday morning, 94 Army personnel flew out of Auckland's Whenuapai Airbase at 8am on an Air Force Boeing.

Kiwi troops have departed New Zealand to help Ukrainian soldiers in their fight against Russian forces.

They will be working alongside partners in the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian infantry recruits.

An advance party was already in the UK, the Defence Force said in a statement.

In total, 120 Army personnel were being deployed.

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare

The Defence Minister, Hon Peeni Henare, and Commander Joint Forces New Zealand, Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour paid tribute to Corporal Dominic Abelen who was recently killed in Ukraine while on unpaid leave from the New Zealand Defence Force.

“We stand here in support of his family to acknowledge the passing of Corporal Abelen,” said Henare said.

“I’m sure with our people heading offshore very shortly this will be something on their minds as we share our condolences but also look to effectively help Ukraine at this time.”

Abelen, who was “always thinking of helping others”, did not tell his family he was heading to the war-torn country, they said in a statement.

The 28-year-old was on leave without pay from the Defence Force at the time.

Supplied Soldier Dominic Abelen was killed while fighting in Ukraine. He was on leave without pay from the New Zealand Defence Force at the time.

Other soldiers have been warned not to travel to Ukraine while on leave, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. If they did, there would be an “intervention” and it would likely become an employment issue with the Defence Force.

When the plan to deploy troops was announced in August, Ardern said the two infantry training teams would assist with training 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in weapons handling, first aid and military law.

They would not enter Ukraine.

The soldiers would return to New Zealand at the end of November.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our people to be able to use their skills and to be effective in support of Ukraine,” said Minister Henare.

“Aotearoa stands in support of Ukraine against this illegal invasion.”

“This is part of an ongoing support from this government to Ukraine off the back of intelligence operators as well as the recent artillery training deployment,” Henare said.

Kostiantyn Liberov/AP A man cleans an apartment destroyed after Russian shelling in Nikopol, Ukraine.

Rear Admiral Gilmour said the Contingent - which contains six female soldiers - will be offshore until the end of November, conducting two five-week training camps for Ukrainian new recruits.

“I’m proud to be able to stand here and farewell this contingent who will be going to the UK to conduct this really important training of recruits for the Ukrainian army,” he said.

“I know that this will make the Ukrainian troops more lethal on the battlefield and also better able to survive the experience.”

Ukraine has continued to fight off a full-scale invasion of its country launched by Russia in February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed his military is conducting a “special military operation” to demilitarise the country and protect pro-Russian separatists.

The invasion has been condemned by countries across the world.

The New Zealand Government earlier this year sent 30 troops to the UK to train Ukrainians in artillery firing, as well as deploying intelligence officers and a C130 Hercules to the UK and Europe to aid the war effort.