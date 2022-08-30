'Dirty politics' rears its ugly head in Rodney local election

A local election in a small, unassuming rural ward of Auckland has become the setting for an anonymous attack website, covert aliases and the shadowy world of dirty politics.

An anonymous attack website aimed at Beth Houlbrooke, a candidate running for councillor of north Auckland’s Rodney ward, claims she "sold out Rodney" and incites readers to "send Beth a message".

Houlbrooke – who was deputy leader of the ACT Party until July 2020 – is no stranger to attacks online, having in the past received a message saying she needed “a bashing or a bullet”.

A few months ago, controversial right-wing blogger Cameron Slater wrote to Houlbrooke asking for her reaction to suggestions that a wealthy businessman was about to funding a campaign against her.

Slater was one of the main subjects of the book Dirty Politics, by journalist Nicky Hager, in which it was alleged that Slater had published articles on his blog that were ghostwritten by PR man Simon Lusk to discredit various politicians.

On his LinkedIn page, Lusk brags about having removed local politicians from their positions in the past, and takes credit for National Party MP Mark Mitchell’s 2011 victory in the then-Rodney electorate.

Lusk also worked for current Rodney councillor Greg Sayers when he toppled former district mayor Penny Webster in 2016. Houlbrooke is running against Sayers in the upcoming election.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Incumbent Rodney Ward councillor Greg Sayers said he had nothing to do with the site. (File photo)

Sayers said he had had nothing to do with the attack site, and that he was not working with Lusk on his current election campaign.

“I only had a quick glimpse of the site. It’s not that interesting to me. It’s a silly season and people try all sorts of things,” he said.

The attack website has several lines of text copied and pasted from Cameron Slater’s new blog, the BFD, which criticised Houlbrooke’s record on road funding.

When Stuff spoke to Slater, he vehemently denied he was the author of the attack site, and suggested that it was activists related to the ACT Party who, he said, were capable of “low-rent stuff”. Houlbrooke, who stood for ACT in the 2020 General Election, said such allegations were “nonsense”.

“If I had done this, I sure as f… would have put my name on it, so I could take credit for taking Houlbrooke out,” Slater said.

Asked if the attack site was reminiscent of the “dirty politics” controversy, Slater said: “There’s no such thing as dirty politics, it’s just politics.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Cameron Slater writes for the BFD blog. (File photo)

Slater said, following Stuff’s Fire and Fury documentary, he would understand that if a businessperson had funded the site, they would want to be anonymous.

“I’m connected to a lot of people who are ringing me up and saying, ‘I’ve had a gutsfull of her, and I’m going to run a campaign.’ But, I’m not going to tell you who those people are, because they are sources.”

Another clue suggesting a possible link to Slater is a web address for the site that shows the author of a blog post being “Cam”.

The web address is not publicly visible on the site, but it has been indexed by Google and is live on the site.

When Stuff put this to Slater, he said someone was trying to set him up: “Just because it had my name in it, doesn’t mean it was me.

“That’s exactly what I would do if I was trying to create the impression it was someone else. Set up the credentials to look like me, and then they can play the dirty politics f...ing hit.”

Slater said he first learned about the attack website in a phone call from Rodney-based blogger Grant McLachlan, who runs the blog Klaut.media. It was the first time he had heard from McLachlan in several years, he said.

“Maybe he wanted me to do a story about it. I don’t know.”

Caroline Williams/Stuff Grant McLachlan has been involved with various campaigns including “fix Hill St now”. (File photo)

He said McLachlan suggested the attack site was made by Houlbrooke’s campaign manager in an effort to garner sympathy.

McLachlan proposed the same theory when speaking to Stuff, adding that the site may have been made by Houlbrooke’s team to “stitch him up”.

McLachlan is vocal critic of Houlbrooke and is involved in a personal dispute with her that he also has been public about.

“She came to the pub with her boyfriend one night and started a fight so that she could get me thrown into the slammer for a weekend,” McLachlan said.

Houlbrooke would not comment on the dispute but said that there were individuals who were obsessed with her, and she sometimes felt concerned for her safety.

“It’s wrong that this is what local politics has come to. I’ve got friends at Parliament who think that the personal attacks in local politics are worse than at the national level.”

Houlbrooke said the abuse had put off other candidates from running, and she had had trouble finding people to run for her old seat on the Rodney Local Board.

“I don’t expect any sympathy, I am just going to just take it on the chin. There’s no protection for politicians from online bullying. I’m public property.”