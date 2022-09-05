Tonga Language Week: The couple turning ngatu/bark cloth into beautiful jewellery

Fire and Sonia Fonua own Koloa Jewellery, which uses Tongan ngatu and other traditional bark cloths.

A visit to Auckland Museum, where Pacific artefacts were tucked away in a basement out of public view, prompted one couple to turn their appreciation of Tongan culture and koloa (treasure) into small items people can admire every day.

Auckland couple Fire and Sonia Fonua are transforming pieces of Tonga koloa, such as ngatu and ta‘ovala, into jewellery.

The Fonuas have run Koloa Jewellery from their Glen Innes home since 2018, and together they specialise in crafting handmade, hand-painted, hand-poured Tongan and Pacific jewellery earrings and kahoa (necklaces).

Most of their pieces feature a piece of ngatu, or other traditional mats and bark cloths from the Pacific, such as masi or tapa.

They do it for the love of Tongan culture, and a determination to ensure the traditional bark cloth artworks – and the stories they contain – are not hidden away in museums or under the bed, only brought out for special occasions.

For the Fonuas, preserving Tongan art was important so their three children and other generations could enjoy it.

Supplied Pieces of ngatu and other traditional bark cloths of the Pacific are sealed in resin to become jewellery.

Fire Fonua said each piece of jewellery tells a story of the bark cloth’s origin, its journey and links to the Pacific.

He likes to incorporate old pieces of unusable or damaged ngatu in jewellery.

“These always spark conversations when people buy our pieces. It’s making us aware of the journey of that piece, its history, how far it’s travelled, the many hands have passed it on,” Fire Fonua said.

“It just adds more value.”

They’ve also used new pieces from other artists as part of their ongoing Moana collaborations, he said.

Fire Fonua, who has links to Fasi and Kolofo‘ou villages in Tonga, moved to New Zealand with his family when he was 3 years old.

In 2018, after a basement tour at the Auckland Museum looking at Pacific pieces and artefacts, the couple wondered why they weren’t being displayed in public.

Sonia Fonua said there were massive ngatu rolled away in storage, only accessible for special tours.

“We just got thinking about how our children could see it and appreciate it too, instead of storing it away in a basement or under the mattress.

“There had to be a more easy way to access this art and for us, personal adornment made sense.”

Supplied Sonia and Fire Sione started Koloa Jewellery in 2018, after a visit to the Auckland Museum where they saw ngati pieces stored away in the basement.

They ordered a resin-making kit right after their museum visit and started learning how to seal small ngatu pieces in resin to wear as jewellery.

“We started learning in February 2018, and sold our first pieces a few months later,” Sonia Fonua said.

One of the first ngatu pieces they used was one Fire’s mum gifted them – made in the Queen Salote era in the 1940s.

Tony Sok/Pacific Media Network The Motulalo family explain why growing up bilingual and NZ Tonga Language Week are reasons to celebrate.

Fire said they’ve used other family pieces, including a taʻovala, a Tongan mat used to wrap around a person for formal occasions, made by his grandmother.

“We’re using these pieces that have their own history and story, but in a way we’re telling our own as well, as Tongans growing up in New Zealand,” Fire Sione said.

“Our koloa is valuable, and shouldn’t be stored away. What we are doing is a small part in trying to maintain that value, not just for Tongans but everyone.”

New Zealand celebrates Tonga Language Week from September 4 to 10, with the theme Ke Tu'uloa 'a e lea faka-Tönga′ 'i Aotearoa, which translates to: Sustaining the Tonga Language in Aotearoa.