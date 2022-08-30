Man warned by partner, colleagues before being gored to death by pet stag

Invercargill firefighter Ben McLean was killed by a stag near Invercargill in April 2020. [File photo]

An Invercargill firefighter and hobby farmer gored to death by a pet stag was warned by his partner and colleagues not to go into the paddock with the stag during the roar.

Benjamin Henry McLean, 63, died in April 2020, of multiple traumatic injuries and blood loss after being attacked by his stag, known as Robert.

A report by Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame released into his death, says McLean and his partner owned a 10-acre farm at Makarewa, with deer including two red stags, pigs, sheep, alpacas, goats, chicken and ducks.

“Mr McLean was known to treat his animals like pets,” the coroner says. Robert was about four years old at the time of the attack. The animal had been bottle-reared by McLean and his partner.

McLean’s partner was scared of Robert and told McLean they should sell him.

However, McLean assured his partner he would be safe “because the stag knew him well”, and he always took a fibreglass stock stick into the paddock, the report says.

“...Mr McLean’s colleagues had told him not to go into the paddock with stags during the roar.”

The roar is mating season for deer and males become preoccupied in finding hinds and become less cautious.

Red deer roar from late March through April.

Robert’s velvet antlers had not been cut that season, and the two red stags had been fighting and were separated because of the roar season, the report says.

On April 15, 2020, McLean’s colleagues became concerned when he did not arrive for his shift.

They went to search his property, heard a stag roaring, and found him with serious injuries and ripped clothing, the report says.

A colleague checked for a pulse through a fence but could not find one.

Police identified rut marks in the grass, a broken tip of an antler near McLean’s body and Robert’s antlers had blood on them, the coroner says.

McLean and his partner were not professional farmers, however the WorkSafe New Zealand deer guidelines were pertinent to them, Cunninghame says.

The coroner recommended that during summer, Federated Farmers disseminates information about McLean’s death with a link to the WorkSafe with a particular focus on lifestyle block owners.

The guideline states that from late January onwards, the nature of stags tends to change with a move toward increased aggressiveness. By the beginning of March (beginning of the rut) they can be very dangerous and unpredictable.

Antlers should be removed early before they are hard antler and a “rigorous culling policy” should be practised for animals with poor temperament, aggression, flightiness or unpredictability.

Two people should be on hand when entering a paddock with a rutting stag, and a vehicle with protection should be used.

Hand-reared deer can be the most dangerous, and should not be kept in hard antler.

The Ministry of Justice would also provide a copy of the coroner’s findings to New Zealand Deer Farmers Association and Deer Industry New Zealand.