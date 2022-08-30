Farmer claims council blocked only access to part of his land with a cell tower

A mobile phone mast is being put up beside Jonkers Farm in West Auckland, but farm owner Greg Jonkers says it will block access to a part of his property.

A West Auckland farmer says Auckland Council has blocked access to part of his land by constructing a cell phone tower in front of his gate.

Greg Jonkers, who owns Jonkers farm in Waitākere, said Auckland Council gave consent for a cell phone mast to be built in the middle of the only legal access way he has to part of his farm.

Jonkers said the gateway had been there since 1939 and contractors had now dug a big hole right in front of it.

“Council have given resource consent to build a tower directly in the middle of the driveway. This would not even allow a motorcycle to get past.”

READ MORE:

* Forestry felling plan above subdivision raises concerns for residents

* Proposed cell tower angers Tīrau business owners

* Residents want a 15m cell tower moved, because it's an 'eyesore'



Jonkers said the council had never visited the site before granting the consent. He received a notice about the tower going up a couple of months ago but said he didn’t think it would be put in the middle of the driveway.

“Last week I went past to feed my cows and noticed the big hole there and thought, ‘That’s not on.’ It’s unbelievable they’d decide to put it there.

GREG JONKERS/Supplied Greg Jonkers said part of his farm and access to his daughter's unit had been cut off by construction of a cell tower.

Jonkers’ daughter has a tiny home on the 20-acre section of land that Jonkers says is now blocked off.

“Without that access we are landlocked on that block. My daughter will not have any way in and out of her unit without going across private land.”

An Auckland Council spokesperson said the proposal was not located in a position that would impede access to the Jonkers home.

GREG JONKERS/Supplied The gate that leads to a 20-acre block of farmland before the construction began.

“The council does not agree that any error has been made. The application was assessed under the council’s streamline process and so no site visit was considered necessary,” the spokesperson said.

“The proposed mast is located on the road reserve. When the application was lodged and assessed, any former access was obstructed by overgrown vegetation and was not in use.”

The council spokesperson said they didn’t hold any resource consent records that could confirm if the gateway was consented or not.

Jonkers said farmers gateways always had grass growing on them if herbicide wasn’t regularly sprayed and minimal traffic meant the path didn’t wear like a normal road.