Government launches new standards to empower survivors of national disasters

Anna Osborne, Sonya Rockhouse and Rowdy Durbridge recall the day they all lost loved ones in the Pike River mine disaster.

The father of a student who was killed in the Cave Creek disaster hopes new standards launched by the Government will improve support following major tragedies.

Working With Survivors Model Standards were launched at Parliament on Tuesday.

They were co-authored by Pike River families in consultation with relatives and survivors of other major tragedies including the Aramoana mass shooting, the March 15 terror attack, the Cave Creek platform collapse, the CTV building collapse, and the White Island/Whakaari eruption.

Rod Davis’ son Jody had just turned 18 when he was one of 14 people killed when a Department of Conservation viewing platform collapsed at Cave Creek near Punakaiki on the West Coast in 1995.

READ MORE:

* Accountability for terrible events: Are we too soft?

* Let's look further into the Whaakari/White Island tragedy

* Why we never seem to see disasters coming

* Mass fatalities in New Zealand drop, while Australia's rise

* Cave Creek memorial: Anger subsides



Davis said he experienced terrible communication issues with specific agencies and departments in the years following his son’s death.

“Once you get through the disaster you have an inquiry, which dragged on and on, and then it became a political football which was extremely frustrating for me.

“All I wanted was accountability, just someone to say, ‘we got it horribly wrong’. That did not happen until many years later,” he said.

Sarah-Jane O'Connor/Stuff Cave Creek, near Punakaiki, where 14 people died in a platform collapse in 1995.

The Government formally apologised in 2001, and later the director general of DOC also apologised for the systemic failure by the department to have the platform built properly using a qualified registered engineer or suitably skilled tradespeople.

It failed to comply with statutory requirements, to inspect the structure and put up warning signs.

“Everyone really blamed everyone else, and that doesn’t help the grieving process. As a retired teacher I always said to my kids, ‘if you own up now it will be easier for everyone’. It’s so basic,” he said.

He believed the government should have a liaison person appointed to check in with grieving families to make sure they are up to speed.

Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little said the new standards were for the public service to learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors.

He said New Zealand’s most significant national disasters were not just pages in history books.

“They are real stories of loss for Kiwi families and survivors. They are calls for us to learn the lessons and do what we can to prevent future disasters and better support survivors when they need it most,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little launching the new standards, which were written by survivors of disasters.

“Following the 2010 explosion the Pike River survivors felt let down by the state. They say it would have made the biggest difference if agencies had empowered survivors, were upfront, and had worked together for the benefit of all current and future survivors.

“That is what the new expectations seek to do.”

Little said the public service and the Government, in the wake of disasters, would be committed to reuniting loved ones, supporting survivors, and getting to the bottom of what happened and learning from it.

He said the government had unintentionally not done right by survivors of past major disasters, making them feeling disempowered, shut out and disregarded.

The new expectations would be updated as survivors and public service agencies share their experiences and ideas, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with ministers Chris Hipkins and Andrew Little at the announcement of the new standards for the public service.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Pike River disaster was running through her mind when the Whakaari tragedy happened to try not to repeat mistakes a second time.

She acknowledged the “unrelenting work” of Pike River family members Anna Osborne, Sonya Rockhouse and Rowdy Durbridge, who pushed for the new standards as part of the Pike River Families Reference Group.

Ardern said their campaigning to improve health and safety in the workplace and to support those who may have to navigate such systems in the future had been tireless.

“I consider it to be my life’s privilege to have got to know the three of you over the years, and I can attest to the selfless way in which you've approached this work,” she said.