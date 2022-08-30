Central Hamilton fire leaves floor of commercial building badly damaged

Firefighters gained entry to a smoking floor of the Waikato Farmers Trust building through a window by using a ladder truck.

A fire at the central Hamilton’s Farmer Trust building has been put out but left extensive damage on one floor.

Firefighters tackled the fire with responders smashing windows to gain access via ladder.

Smoke was seen pouring from the second floor or third level, resulting in streets being closed off.

Waikato group manager Alan Doherty said firefighters were called to a well involved fire in the multi story London St building at 3.45pm.

Kelly Hodel Emergency services were called to a fire at the Federated Farmers Building in London St Hamilton on Tuesday.

He said multiple admin or office rooms were burnt, and there was extensive smoke damage throughout that level of the building.

It was unknown what caused the fire, but there would be an investigation.

Two pumps and an aerial fire truck first arrived at the scene and called for backup. Eight fire engines were eventually at the scene.

Kelly Hodel Firefighters assess the building in London St, Hamilton

The fire was extinguished by 5pm and firefighters worked on ventilating the building, he said.

Two firefighters were seen lifted up to the windows by a fire truck with a ladder.

They smashed the glass of the windows with a pole as colleagues entered the front of the building.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Firefighters use breathing apparatus at Waikato Farmers Trust Building on London St.

A group of people who worked in the building said they were evacuated, thinking it was a false alarm.

They had no idea what caused the fire, and said there were kitchens on each floor but not on the side of the building from which smoke was seen pouring.

The tow truck towed one car that was parked over the fire hydrant.