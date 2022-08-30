Fire in Waikato Farmers Trust building in central Hamilton

Emergency services were called to a fire at the Federated Farmers Building in London St Hamilton on Tuesday.

A fire in the Waikato Farmers Trust building in central Hamilton has seen streets closed off.

Fire and Emergency said they were called to a fire at a commercial building in Hamilton at 3.44pm on Tuesday.

Kelly Hodel Firefighters assess the building in London St, Hamilton

Fire and Emergency confirmed they were in attendance while smoke could be seen coming from windows on the third level of the building on its western side.

A portion of London St has been closed off.

Smoke could be seen coming out of a window on the third level of the Waikato Farmers Trust building.

There were five fire trucks at the scene, and the road near the building had been blocked off by police.

A group of people who worked in the building said they were evacuated, thinking it was a false alarm.

Kelly Hodel Smoke streams from windows on the third level of the building.

They had no idea what caused the fire, and said there were kitchens on each floor but not on the side of the building from which smoke was seen pouring.

A tow truck was towing cars on the opposite side of the road to the building, clearing the street.

An ambulance had also arrived at the scene.

