Mayoral candidate Marcus Lush wants trams back in Invercargill

Invercargill mayoral candidate Marcus Lush wants to have trams back operating in the city in the next years and believes it can be achieved without ratepayers forking out for it.

The broadcaster-turned-local body politician wants to be Invercargill’s next mayor and on Wednesday he announced his list of his key priorities for the city.

Included are three key projects which he feels would help ensure “Invercargill is a fantastic place where no one will leave”.

He wants to build New Zealand’s “biggest and best” playground at Queens Park in the next three years. He believed external funding can be pulled together to achieve it.

He also wants New Zealand’s best museum built at Queens Park in the next six years with indoor and outdoor floor to the new playground.

By year nine he wants to have trams back operating in Invercargill on a loop down Queens Dr, Elles Rd, then back up Dee St.

Again he believed it did not have to be funded by ratepayers.

“I’ve got a lot of connections with the railway heritage group and there is always a dance with Lotto groups and funding, but there is passion there. People do extraordinary things in heritage railway.”

A Visitor Centre in the Invercargill Central mall and a bus from the airport to the CBD would also be promoted, Lush said.

Lush’s quest for New Zealand’s biggest and best playground and the return of the tram was part of his wish to make Invercargill a more welcoming community.

The world’s workforce was getting old, there was a worldwide shortage of skills, and an estimated 100,000 labour shortage in New Zealand, he said.

“A recent survey of immigrants has shown New Zealand is the second-worst country to come to as an immigrant - after Kuwait. And what New Zealand is to the world, Invercargill is to New Zealand. We are remote, isolated, and expensive to get to. We have a problem.”

To resolve this, Invercargill needed to do everything it could to attract, and retain doctors, chefs, dentists, rest-home workers and a range of other workers, Lush said.

“Because if nothing is done this crisis will become a lot worse.”

Lush wants Invercargill to become the “Welcome City”.

This was something every Invercargill and Bluff person could get on board with, he said.

“This starts on day one. A help desk at council. A website. Retirement groups offering home-cooked meals and babysitting. A designated department at council to help newcomers adapt - whether it be advice about schooling, or just someone to talk to when things are getting tough. We’ll have bagpipes at the airport if need be.”