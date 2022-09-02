Future flooding fears heightened as slip material dumped on locals' doorstep

Glenduan locals have a new view outside their homes, with the reserve now being used as a dump site for landslides.

A resident living north of Nelson is concerned about future flooding on properties caused by the council dumping mud and silt from slips near their homes.

Mai Lunn, who lives on Seafield Terrace in Glenduan, said Nelson City Council had been dumping material from slips onto Glenduan Reserve, in similar scenes to the dump sites near Miyazu Japanese Gardens and Saxton Fields.

Lunn was concerned the added material had raised the height of the reserve, which she worried could stop water from draining into the area.

During the extreme flooding the area had experienced, the reserve had absorbed the worst of the flooding, she said, saving the 17-odd properties opposite the reserve.

Lunn, who has lived in Glenduan for around 13 years, said the area was essentially a large flood plain, with water moving down the hills onto the properties along Seafield Terrace.

During the floods, Lunn said her property was 90% underwater. Their “saving grace” was the Glenduan Reserve.

The water had just reached her garage when it started flowing over the road and into the low-lying park. The reserve had played a “vital part” in holding a lot of water during the event, she said.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Flooding around north Nelson and Glenduan during the four-day downpour last month.

Now, she was concerned the reserve could no longer perform this function, after the mud from the slips had been piled there.

With more predicted bad weather on the horizon, Lunn was worried about locals’ properties.

“Where do they think that water will go?

“I don’t think any thought has really gone into this and how it will affect Seafield Terrace,” she said.

Nelson City Council group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis said the extreme weather had caused “hundreds” of slips across Nelson.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The Glenduan Reserve is being used as a location to stockpile organic matter from slips.

To assist people clearing soil and other non-hazardous debris from their properties, Civil Defence had authorised several sites across the region to be used to stockpile the material.

These sites were located near Miyazu Gardens, and others where at Saxton Fields and Glenduan Reserve.

Louverdis said Glenduan Reserve had been chosen for its accessibility for people in the area.

Of the removed material, some of it would be used to improve the reserve’s soil quality and drainage. There was currently a one-metre limit on the height of the stockpile, but this was temporary, Louverdis added.

Once the stockpile was removed the reserve would return to its usual height.

As the reserve was already the highest point in the area, the soil moved there would not contribute to any flooding if the weather worsened, Louverdis said.

The dumpsite near Miyazu Gardens had been chosen because its accessibility to Atawhai, which had experienced a number of slips.

Some of the organic material that was currently at the Miyazu site will be reused to help shape the area.

Louverdis said no hazardous or commercial waste could be left at any of these sites, and any excess material would be removed from these sites once there is no longer a need for them.

The cleanfill site at Saxton was now scheduled to close on Saturday, September 10.