Racial abuse on campaign trail shocks Christchurch community board candidate

Pereen Singh is standing for the Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board in the Halswell Ward. She was verbally and racially abused while delivering pamphlets for her campaign. But that won't stop the Christchurch solicitor.

Being abused on the campaign trail has left Pereen Singh even more determined to make a stand against racism.

The incident, which happened on a suburban Christchurch street, initially left the 24-year-old lawyer shocked and questioning why she was putting herself in the public eye.

Singh is standing in October’s local body election, seeking a seat on the Christchurch City Council’s Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board.

The abuse happened while she was delivering her election leaflet to letterboxes in Halswell about three weeks ago.

A man, possibly in his 70s, pulled up in a car next to her after seeing her put the leaflet in his letterbox, which had a “no junk mail” sign on it.

“He lost his rocker and started abusing me,” she said.

“He said, ‘Can’t you f...ing read? You need to go back to school, clearly you can’t f...ing read’.”

Singh said she apologised and asked the man to calm down.

He then said: “You lot are not welcome here and you are better off going back to where you came from.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Pereen Singh was verbally and racially abused while delivering pamphlets for her campaign.

Singh said she was shocked, and walked away while the man drove off. She cut her leaflet delivery short and went home, but ventured back out later, determined not to let her abuser win.

“It was a horrible feeling. I did think to myself, ‘Why did I sign up for this?’”

“It’s just totally not OK. It does not matter what colour my skin is. He should not be doing that to any candidate or another person. If you’re not happy with what I’m doing, you can say it in a nice way,.

“At first, I felt ashamed that it happened to me, but I am proud of my diversity and ethnicity and I can bring something different to the table.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Singh said she apologised to the man about the ‘junk mail’ sign, before his abuse turned racist.

Singh is originally from Malaysia and moved to New Zealand with her family in 2008 when she was 10. She went to high school in Greymouth and then to the University of Canterbury and is now working as a lawyer.

This is the second time she has stood for a community board, but the first time she has experienced racism on the campaign trail.

Local government candidates across New Zealand have faced similar racial abuse while campaigning, and abuse generally towards politicians is believed to be getting worse. Women and ethnic minorities also seem to be targeted, which has been blamed for a lack of diversity among candidates.

Shirish Paranjape​, who is standing for a third term on the Waimāero Fendalton Waimairi Harewood Community Board, had six of his 30 signs stolen last week. They were placed next to other candidates’ signs, which were not removed.

Paranjape said the theft was bizarre but did not think it was racially motivated. The community had generally supported his candidacy, he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Singh was initially shocked at the abuse and gave up on her leaflet drop but later decided to carry on.

University of Canterbury political science professor Bronwyn Hayward said it was important that councils reflected New Zealand’s diverse communities, but most did not.

Research showed an increase in abuse targeting women, particularly those part of ethnic minorities.

“It’s particularly distressing and concerning when targeted [at women] who are bravely stepping out into the public arena,” Hayward said.

Two-term Environment Canterbury councillor and co-chair of the Local Government New Zealand’s young elected members network Lan Pham​ said it was heartbreaking to hear about Singh’s example, especially since she was willing to put herself out there to represent her community.

Pham said it was important that decision-making tables were reflective of the diversity that makes up communities.