Fears 'someone will be killed' after horror week on Wellington roads

Candidate for Wellington City Council’s Takapū/Northern ward and keen cyclist, James Sullivan, has a near-miss with a Countdown delivery truck

Aaron Nonoa has only a brief recollection of the moments before he was struck by a car while travelling to work on his bike and facing a long recovery from ankle surgery.

The crash happened during a week of serious injuries and near misses on Wellington streets, which has deputy mayor Sarah Free fearing “someone will be killed” if the council doesn’t prioritise the city’s traffic black spots.

Nonoa, a keen cyclist for about 20 years, was hit while travelling from Karori down Chaytor St just before 9am on Tuesday.

He has limited memory of the lead up.

“I was going pretty fast at that point and I do remember the car coming across and hitting me near the bus stop [at Curtis St].”

Nonoa’s wife Phillipa had taken the day off and was asleep when she was awoken by calls from her husband’s phone.

She got to the scene and was able to see him in the ambulance shortly before he was transported to Wellington Hospital.

“His helmet’s broken all across the back and his visor’s broken so he must have had quite a whack. His ankle’s taken the full brunt. It’s been twisted to one side and dislocated and the skin was severely ripped,” Phillipa Nonoa said.

Phillipa Nonoa/Supplied Aaron Nonoa is recovering in Wellington Hospital after he was struck by a car while cycling on Tuesday morning.

Aaron Nonoa is recovering from having his ankle relocated under general anaesthetic and then a second operation to repair the damage to his skin and tendons.

”I’m looking up,” he said. “I’m pleased it wasn’t more serious ... it could’ve been so much more.”

On Monday James Sullivan, a regular rider and Wellington City Council candidate, shared footage of a close shave in Berhampore.

A Countdown delivery truck narrowly avoided hitting him as he gave way to a pedestrian and her child at the crossing near Chilka St.

On Wednesday night two pedestrians were struck by a car in Thorndon.

A person was in a serious condition on Thursday morning after being admitted with critical injuries. The second person suffered serious injuries and was in a stable condition.

Free said she felt Chaytor St and Berhampore were areas where there was “a lot of conflict between road users”.

“It’s just a matter of time until someone will be killed if we don’t do something about it.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington deputy mayor Sarah Free says it is “just a matter of time” until someone is killed if the council doesn’t address traffic safety black spots. (File photo)

She welcomed a paper looking at possible short and medium term safety improvements in Chaytor St that will go before the planning and environment committee meeting on September 15.

“I feel strongly about it and I will be supporting the initiatives. We need to be bolder and make some more rapid changes,” Free said.

In December 2020 cycling advocate Patrick Morgan said Chaytor St was a well-known accident black spot.

The council had failed to protect riders using that stretch of road, he said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Cyclist Dave Young was the victim of a hit-and-run on Chaytor St in December 2020.

Morgan’s comments came after a cyclist was hospitalised after a hit-and-run on the stretch between Birdwood St and Raroa Cres on December 4 that year.

The following week Dave Young was hit by a car while cycling near the junction of Chaytor St, Curtis St and Raroa Crescent.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said on Thursday Chaytor St had received “multiple minor safety related changes” near Curtis St and Raroa Rd, including road markings, yellow hatchings and signage.

Electronic “bike presence” signs were to have been installed in the area over Christmas 2021 but were delayed due to supply chain issues, he said. The council was “working hard to get them into the country”.