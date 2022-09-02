The five brothers who all set sail for sea

Brothers Lyle, Wayne, Shane, Brian and Glen Stokes, who have all served in Royal New Zealand Navy, got together for the first time in five years to celebrate Shane receiving his tally board.

The Stokes name is somewhat synonymous with the Royal New Zealand Navy.

For a while there, from the mid 70s to the late 90s, there was most likely no member of the Navy who hadn’t worked alongside, or been acquainted with one of the five Stokes brothers.

Raised in a state house in Maraenui, Napier, the brothers all signed up at the age of 16.

Lyle in 1971, Wayne in 1972, Shane in 1973, Brian in 1974 and Glen in 1975.

Sister Glynis, the youngest sibling, broke the mold and did other things.

Glenn Taylor/Stuff Brothers Lyle, Wayne, Shane, Brian and Glen Stokes all served Royal New Zealand Navy, as did their father.

The brothers followed in the footsteps of their dad, Gary, who’d joined the Navy at 15 and served in the Korean War.

But Gary, who died in 1981, never foisted a seafaring life on the boys. He told a few yarns about his adventures, but the family home wasn’t filled with regalia or photos of him in uniform, or the vessels on which he served.

“His stories maybe subconsciously had some sort of effect, but he certainly wasn’t the driving force,” recalled Brian, now 64.

“It’s funny. We all had our own reasons for joining. In my case it was really because if I didn’t get out of Napier, I’d probably end up in a motorbike gang or something like that. I’d also seen my three older brothers sign up and how it changed their lives for the better.

“It was the discipline and the self-respect and all that sort of thing that really appealed to me. That’s something the Navy still has today. It’s one of the reasons I came back.”

SUPPLIED The brothers’ father Gary Stokes, of Napier, joined the Navy at age 15.

Brian left the Navy in late 2011 but returned this year and is a Lieutenant Commander based at Devonport.

All the brothers served more than 20 years, some longer, and all, except Shane, have at some stage or another been given their “tally board” – a record of all the vessels served on.

Shane, 66, is the only sibling still living in Napier. On Friday his four brothers returned home for a ceremony at which Shane was presented his tally board.

The presentation was made by Rear Admiral David Proctor, Chief of Navy, who is also from Napier, at the local RSA.

Glenn Taylor/Stuff Shane Stokes receiving his tally board from the Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor.

It’s not often the brothers all get together these days. Wayne, Shane’s identical twin, lives near Picton, Lyle, 67, lives in Palmerston North, Glen, 64, lives in Upper Hutt, and Brian lives in Hamilton.

The last time they were all together was Brian’s 60th birthday five years ago.

“We’re all quite different and I can’t think of any common trait that led us to join the Navy. It offered a lot of different paths and we all did quite different things,” Brian said.

“The Navy’s been good for us, and I’d say we’ve been pretty good for the Navy.”