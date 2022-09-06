The strange smell that lingers over one of Auckland's historic military sites

Rob Osborne grew up in Devonport near Maungauika-North Head in Auckland. Rob says he is the last generation who has actually been inside tunnels as a kid in the 50s before they were bulldozed over.

Claims about hidden tunnels at Maungauika-North Head have been around for decades.

The maunga was a coastal defence and military training site from the 1880s until the 1990s, but is now a reserve administered on behalf of iwi.

The Government maintains there are no hidden tunnels, but campaigners say they have evidence of more.

One of Auckland’s most prominent public spaces is being monitored for volatile gases – but the source of the contamination has not been tested for.

The monitoring is part of an ongoing saga surrounding allegations of hidden tunnels and buried wartime ammunition at Maungauika-North Head, where historic military sites overlook the Waitematā Harbour.

Scientists first checked out the smell 30 years ago and a testing programme began in the mid-2000s.

Campaigners say the gas could be deteriorating ammunition. The Government says while testing hasn’t been done to trace the source, it believes the smell is likely coal tar on the tunnel walls.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Maungauika-North Head has had tunnels and underground buildings since the late 19th century, some open to the public and others – like this area – locked off.

A leading Queen’s Counsel who has provided an independent legal opinion on the case, Sir Hugh Rennie, says it’s time for some action.

“You can read the gas tests how you like, but they certainly don’t negate the presence of ammunition. And therefore, what do you do next?” Rennie says.

In a legal opinion provided to author and researcher Martin Butler, Rennie likens the situation to a homeowner who smells gas.

“A comparison might be made with a householder who, smelling gas, merely waits to see whether fire or explosion occurs instead of identifying the source and cause of the gas.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Sir Hugh Rennie, QC, provided a legal opinion about the North Head tunnels case before his retirement this year.

Rennie says the “precautionary principle” should apply.

“When you’re dealing with something that’s dangerous, you assume it’s there and treat it as dangerous until such time as you’ve proved that it isn’t there.”

The volcanic cone, one of the earliest sites of Māori settlement in Tāmaki Makaurau, became a site for coastal defences for the colonial government in the 1880s.

Management of it was transferred to the Department of Conservation in the 1990s, before administration was taken over by the Tūpuna Maunga Authority on behalf of iwi in 2019.

The authority declined to comment, except to say it was “in step” with DOC regarding the issues.

Stuff The tunnels beneath Maungauika have been a source of intrigue for decades, with tours like this one in the 1980s, always popular.

DOC says it has taken “reasonably practical steps in accordance with our legislative duties to ensure the safety of staff and other visitors to Maungauika”. It also says it has no reason to believe there are hidden tunnels or buried ammunition, based on investigations carried out by its staff in the 1990s.

The gas testing it carried out was not designed to identify the source, rather it was to detect variations.

“All the results from these tests show no significant changes in variables that we deem high risk,” a spokesperson says.

DOC continues to commission testing at the summit by an international air quality firm “as a risk management measure”.

“All of the results from these tests show no significant changes in variables that we deem high risk. The gas testing is not designed to identify the source of gases.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Rob Osborne says he went into the tunnels on adventures as a kid in the 1950s.

The last testing was done in 2021 and it continued to show the presence of toluene and naphthalene. More testing is scheduled in 2023.

A report produced for DOC in 1992 said the gases were “consistent with the decomposition of ammunition known to have been stored at North Head” during wartime, but since there was also coal tar on tunnel walls for water-proofing – another source of the smell – further investigation was required.

DOC staff carrying out the investigations in the 90s concluded the smell was the coal tar and they could find no trace of explosives.

One man who says he went into tunnels – which are no longer accessible – when he was a child in the 1950s says there was a distinctive smell.

“It smelt like the old garages with the petrol stations where the garage did work on cars,” Rob Osborne, who grew up in the area, says.

Others describe a mothball-like smell.

Butler, author of Tunnel Vision: Unearthing the Secrets of North Head, says if you go under the summit gun pit of Maungauika you can notice a distinct smell, depending on the time of day.

“If you go on a cold morning, you can’t smell it,” Butler says. “But if you go back on a hot day it’s a very strong smell.”

Butler and others say evidence which has emerged since the 1990s, including the results of ground penetrating radar, mean the case should be re-examined.