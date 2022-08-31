Leaping flames interrupt woman's therapy session as building catches fire

Megan Matthews was in the room next door to the office which caught fire in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.

Megan Matthews saw floor to ceiling flames as she escaped a fire in the Waikato Farmers Trust building on London Street.

The 24-year-old mother had been in the Hamilton office next to the one which caught on fire about 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency required eight fire engines for the third floor blaze in the multi-level building, extinguishing the fire by 5pm.

Matthews said she was in the middle of a therapy session when they heard someone banging on the door and yelling to get out.

“We thought at first someone was trying to break in, and my mind went to shootings, and I was freaking out and then the lady burst through, and said there is a fire and get out.”

Matthews grabbed her keys and phone in a split second, and instinct saw her run out the door and automatically to the lifts.

That is when she saw the office next door on fire.

“The whole room was on fire. The office was open, so the flames were right there, and I freaked out and screamed, and I started calling for my psychologist, and he called out over by the stairwell on the other side of the hallway.”

Matthews said it wasn’t too smokey at that time.

“I just saw a big ball of fire. The fire wasn’t noisy, it was floor to ceiling, but it was pretty terrifying.”

Matthews had since heard it was an electrical fault.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff It took eight fire trucks to put out the fire on Tuesday afternoon.

“I was really shaken up afterwards though. I haven't seen anything like that before.”

Outside, people were saying they hadn’t heard the alarm and thought it was a drill until they saw smoke coming out the window.

“I can’t believe we couldn’t hear the alarm in his own room. We didn’t know anything was happening until someone was banging on our door.”

Matthews called her mum and the father of her son, once she managed to leave the area.

And then she really just wanted to see her 3-year-old son, so picked him up from kindy.

“I didn’t really come down from it until about 8pm.

“Before I went to sleep I went around the house making sure the smoke alarms were working.”

Matthews said that it definitely made her think about what she had been through.

“You hear about this all your life, and it’s drilled into you what to do, but it never happens, so you think it’s never going to happen.”

The fire investigator said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.