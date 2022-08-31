Sir Tim Shadbolt: 'In life sometimes you have got to accept defeat'

Sir Tim Shadbolt looking over some of his special photographs, including one of his parents at his Invercargill mayoralty office. (File photo)

Sir Tim Shadbolt feels his time as Invercargill mayor is probably coming to an end.

On Wednesday, Shadbolt declared himself a “longshot” of retaining the Invercargill mayor’s job, saying he would not put money on himself to remain in the role beyond October 8.

Winning a council seat would instead be the “most satisfying conclusion”, he said.

Shadbolt has been Invercargill’s mayor for 24 straight years and is one of 10 candidates standing for the mayoralty at October’s local body elections.

Shadbolt pointed to various informal polls which he suggested showed he was off the pace.

“It is hard to claw your way back,” Shadbolt said.

“That is why I am not campaigning [for the mayoralty] as vigorously as I have in the past.

“I know people don’t follow polls, they say they are unscientific, but I am a great believer in polls and the Marcus Lush juggernaut is bowling on.

“In life sometimes you have got to accept defeat and be prepared to retreat ... Napoleon would not retreat and he got dealt to, so I don’t see anything dishonourable about defeat.”

The Rotary Club of Invercargill held a meet the mayoral candidates event on Tuesday which Shadbolt did not attend.

When asked if that was because of his decision to scale back his campaigning, he responded: “Yes, that would be a fair comment.”

Asked if he intended to attend future mayoral candidate events: “I will see how I feel on the day but it is not likely I would attend.”

Shadbolt hopes his experience in local body politics would be seen as a plus in his attempt to win one of 12 councillor roles at the Invercargill City Council.

It was 38 years ago that Shadbolt became the mayor of Waitematā city and he has remained a political survivor.

Shadbolt was content, even as he expected his time as a mayor would most probably come to an end after October 8.

“I have got no regrets, it has been a journey that few people have had the pleasure of enjoying as much as I have. I will always be thankful to Invercargill for that.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt talks about bringing up his 75th birthday milestone. (File video)

Shadbolt moved from Auckland to Invercargill in 1993 where he won an Invercargill mayoral by-election. He has remained in Invercargill, with 26 of those 29 years as the city’s mayor.

It was not a bad effort for a former concrete contractor, he said.

He was unsure just what the future might hold after the election.

“It is coming to an end and I am not sure what is going to happen next. I imagine it is not easy for a 75-year-old concrete contractor to be out in the job search.”

He jokes about at least having one offer from a women’s walking group to join them and he also plans to finish his third book on his life.

“The way I look at it is spiritual really, somehow my mum and dad from the grave have looked after me. I have just landed on my feet time and time again, and I have just got to hope it happens again.

“I will stick to writing my book, so I will be burrowing away on that. I love writing.”

While Shadbolt has declared himself a longshot, he said he would remain on the ballot paper for the mayor’s job, and ultimately it would be the public’s choice as to who it wants as Invercargill’s mayor.

Voting for the local body elections opens on September 16 and election day is October 8.