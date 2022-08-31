Red stickered houses down in Nelson Tasman, yellow ones on the rise

Geotechnical adviser Grant Maxwell at a house on Grenville Terrace house that has been red stickered. The house is one of 91 across Nelson Tasman that cannot be entered following the recent floods and slips that hit the region.

There are now 91 red stickered homes in Nelson Tasman, the Civil Defence announced on Wednesday.

That’s down from 95 homes recorded on Monday. The number of yellow placarded homes has risen slightly to 103 properties, up from 86 on Monday.

There are now 562 white stickered buildings.

The numbers change as teams continue inspections of homes affected by floodwaters or slips.

Red stickered homes must not be entered under any circumstances. Yellow stickered homes may be entered temporarily but householders may not reside there. White placard properties have been assessed and can be re-occupied with caution.

The Civil Defence was unable to say how many of these homes were rentals.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence and Emergency Management public information manager Paul Shattock said accommodation had been arranged for everyone who initially requested assistance.

As Nelson moved to the recovery phase, accommodation assistance was now managed by Temporary Accommodation Services (TAS), he said.

Households staying in emergency accommodation or with friends or whānau and require longer-term accommodation can register with TAS at www.tas.mbie.govt.nz or call 0508 754 163 to discuss their needs.

That team will contact those who register to help them find suitable temporary housing. There is a cost for temporary accommodation options, but TAS can work with the Ministry of Social Development if financial support is needed.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The Student Volunteer Army stepped up to help property owners in the massive clean up after massive flooding and slips in Nelson.

Summit Property Management general manager Stewart Henry said they hadn’t had many enquiries yet.

“It appears quite a number are waiting to see what the verdict is with how long it will be with their own place till it’s occupiable or what's happening rather than committing to a rental.

“Once people know it’s going to be 10 or 12 months before their house is ready they’ll be coming in then and saying we need to rent somewhere.”

Henry said they had 15 properties that would be coming available over the next four weeks.

“We’d normally have between that and 20 or 25. But then again, people tend to want to move less in winter.”

Nelson Tasman Citizens Advice Bureau manager Megan Cole said they hadn’t been inundated with calls either.

“Quite often that may come after that emergency has been lifted. We’ve had probably two tenancy issues around their houses that have been red stickered and what their rights and their responsibilities were in an emergency situation,” she said.

“We can help them and guide them and give them the information they need so that they feel empowered.”