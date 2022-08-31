Repeat love rat fraudster rips off women across the country

A 2016 image of Paul William Abbott, who has a history of defrauding women. [File photo]

Conman Paul William Abbott has once again been active on Tinder and Bumble to deceive and take money from women.

Abbott, 39, is expected to be sentenced in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday, for offending against a Southland woman in 2020 and a Taranaki woman in 2021.

He has admitted an $18,000 causing loss by deception charge against the Taranaki woman. Abbott pleaded guilty to causing loss by deception over $1000 and theft over $1000 against the Southland woman, who’s seeking $8825 reparations, a summary of facts show.

Sergeant Chris Maguire was the officer in charge of the Southland investigation, in which Abbott and the victim met on Tinder.

“There are bound to be other offences he’s committing around this time period, but these are the only ones that have been reported to police,” Maguire said.

“...clearly Abbott invests a lot of time and effort in grooming victims and building their trust.”

Abbott used the names Lucas Tanner Macallister and Luke Raymond Nicholls, court documents show.

In August 2020, Abbott, giving a fake name and fake employment and background details, met a woman on an online dating site.

“The victim believed a romance was blossoming”, the summary of facts say.

Abbott falsely said he owned a large farm which had incurred a $200,000 fine from Environment Southland, had sold most of his assets to pay the fine and requested a loan for a vehicle to get back on his feet.

The victim hand-wrote a contract with re-payment terms. Abbott signed it using his false identity, and the victim provided him $4800, though police were unable to determine whether Abbott bought a vehicle.

Supplied A 2011 picture of Paul William Abbott, who has gone by Lucas Tanner Macallister and Luke Raymond Nicholls. [File photo]

In September 2020 Abbott told the victim he had a classic car and wanted to drive her to a concert in the vehicle for her birthday, but it needed repairs. She gave him $260 cash, he cancelled the birthday date at late notice and she never saw him in possession of a classic car, it says in the summary.

The victim gave Abbott money for various incidentals during the following two months. While she was in Wellington on holiday, Abbott stayed at her house. When she got home a $450 speaker, $2725 in tolls and the handwritten contract were gone. Abbott told her he was terminating the relationship.

“In explanation the defendant stated he knew the victim but did not ask for a loan and never received money from her. He confirmed previously staying at her address but denied ever staying when the victim was not present,” it says in the summary.

Supplied Conman Paul William Abbott was using a Tinder profile under the name Flex, police say.

Maguire said the Taranaki woman met Abbott on the dating app Bumble in July 2021, and they started an immediate and intense long distance relationship, but Abbott was going by Luke Raymond Nicholls.

This woman gave Abbott an $8000 loan for a digger and truck business in July, and then $10,000 cash in August for a ute for the business, Maguire said.

When she became suspicious, Abbott got angry and terminated the relationship, Maguire said.

“This is not the victims’ faults. This is obviously a man who is very well versed in the art of deception, comes across as very plausible,” Maguire said.

The victims’ only mistake was not trusting their gut instinct when alarm bells started going off, he said.

Abbott was sentenced to two years and seven months jail in Christchurch in 2012, for similar offending against six women in which he took $24,323.

Abbott conned two woman out of more than $1500 and was jailed for nine months at the Christchurch District Court in 2016. He told one of the women he needed money to pay for medication for a brain tumour.