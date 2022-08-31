At least 14 motorists filled petrol cars with diesel after bowser botch-up

Christchurch motorists filling up with 91 at BP Connect on Russley Rd instead got diesel in their tanks.

At least 14 motorists have filled up their petrol tanks with diesel at a Christchurch service station after a botch-up at the pump saw the wrong fuel being used for more than 14 hours.

One Christchurch family are without a car while they wait on BP to return their call, two days after the fuel mishap took place.

BP is apologising to customers who filled their vehicles with Regular 91 fuel at BP Connect on Russley Rd, near Christchurch Airport, between 7.30pm on Monday and 10am on Tuesday.

A Christchurch woman who filled up her car on her way to work on Tuesday morning was stranded in the middle of a busy highway on Tuesday afternoon after her car broke down.

“The car just started shaking and just stopped and all the lights on the dashboard came on it was quite frightening,” the woman, who did not want to be named, said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Regular 91 pump was delivering diesel from 7.30pm on Monday to 10am on Tuesday.

She could not go to work on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday because she has had no transport and had been dealing with mechanics over her Toyota Vitz.

A stranger pulled over to help her on Peter Leeming Rd about 4pm on Tuesday. Her car was towed, and the mechanic confirmed her tank was filled with diesel after she bought $38.60 worth of fuel.

BP had not returned her call by Wednesday afternoon and instead sent a form for her to fill out, which included a request for photo evidence of the diesel from the tank.

“No-one has got back to us. I waited for 40 minutes on the phone this morning and I have been off work today too, because I have no car.”

She lives in Avonhead and works near the airport.

She has not heard the extent of the damage to her Toyota, but was dreading the phone call, she said.

“Our car is at a mechanics, and they won't start repairing it until they know we will pay them, but we don’t have money laying around to pay them.”

Fuel Rescue manager Nick Collett said on Wednesday afternoon he had drained diesel from 14 vehicles since 8am on Tuesday.

Five motorists stopped in the same spot about 400 metres north of the petrol station on Russley Rd after filling up, while one person made it more than 20 kilometres to Lincoln, he said.

Fuel Rescue usually helped one to two people a day with fuel mix-ups, he said.

“We normally have nowhere that much ... they all came rolling in at the same time.”

Filling a petrol car with diesel wasn’t as bad as filling a diesel car with petrol, he said.

Jericho Rock-Archer A BP station in Christchurch has mixed up its diesel delivery leaving customers with the wrong fuel in their tanks.

It took about an hour to drain the tank and put more fuel in it which cost between $250 to $350, however the company was billing BP directly, he said.

A BP spokesperson said the company “identified an issue affecting the supply of Regular 91”.

BP would compensate customers “where there are proven fuel quality issues”, they said.

They were trying to get hold of all customers who filled up during that time.

The Regular 91 supply has remained unavailable since the company identified the issue on Tuesday.

“Regular 91 grade transactions are being investigated, and we are proactively working with impacted customers to resolve this issue,” the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Putting diesel in a petrol tank can cause damage by blocking up the catalytic converters, and if the car continues to run for a long time, the diesel can fill up the oil sump.

Earlier this month a mother of three was left without a car because a similar mix-up at a Caltex station in Auckland.

Anyone who filled up with 91 from the petrol station during the time period can call BP 0800 800 027.