Whitebait season too short, fishers say

Ron King, son Paul and wife Marj, all of Invercargill, set up their whitebait stand on the Matuara River, near Fortrose, ahead of the season opening on September 1. The family have been whitebaiting for decades and the fifth generation of their family is now involved.

The whitebait season can’t come soon enough for the King family, and as far as they’re concerned it will end way too soon.

The 2022 season starts on September 1 and ends on October 30, making it six weeks shorter than previous seasons.

The Department of Conservation has shortened the season to reduce fishing pressure, saying no-one wants the whitebait to disappear.

But for Invercargill’s Ron and Marg King and son Paul, who were preparing their two family stands on the Mataura River on Wednesday, there was no need to shorten the season.

They have been catching whitebait on the Mataura for 30 years and said the 2021 season was their best ever for catching the delicacy.

“They think the whitebait is in decline which is crazy,” Marj said.

They believed in letting nature take its course.

“The whitebait look after themselves, they will either run or they won’t,” Ron said.

Ron and Marj go whitebaiting every day during the season, saying it was their holiday time, while Paul goes between work commitments at the Tiwai aluminium smelter. He loved getting out into the open and catching whitebait and seeing trout, sea lions, black swans and white herons.

Southland Recreational Whitebaiters Association chairman Roger McNaughton catches the delicacy on the Titiroa River, which he said had been fishing as well as ever in recent years.

But he was comfortable with the shorter season. “It’s something we have to accept to make sure we have a whitebait fishery for the future, but not everyone will agree with me on that.”

Environment Southland compliance Manager Donna Ferguson said it monitored 651 consented whitebait stands in Southland and staff would be checking as many stands as it could next week.

The more popular white baiting rivers were the Mataura, Titiroa and Aparima rivers, which had many stands, while the pastime could also be enjoyed on any Southland riverbank.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Dozens of whitebaiters were setting up their stands on the Matuara River, near Fortrose, on August 31 ahead of the season opening on September 1. The season has been shortened by six weeks.

The Department of Conservation manages New Zealand’s whitebait fishery, with its Southland operations supervisor Alan Christie saying the shorter season was an important step towards a sustainable whitebait fishery.

The shorter season would reduce fishing pressure, he said.

“No one wants to see whitebait disappear. Whitebait are an integral part of kiwi culture.”

The new regulations were developed following extensive public engagement and consultation on ways to improve whitebait management, which began in 2018.

DOC would have warranted officers out and about throughout the eight-week season to monitor fishing and ensure fishers were abiding by the amended rules.