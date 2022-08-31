Serious injuries after vehicle crashes into two pedestrians in Wellington

Emergency services are at the scene of a vehicle crashing into two pedestrians in Wellington.

One pedestrian is in critical condition and another is seriously injured after they were struck by vehicle on a suburban Wellington street.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified at 6.47pm on Wednesday of the crash on St Mary St in the suburb of Thorndon, involving a vehicle and a pair of pedestrians.

The area was cordoned off and several police cars could be seen on site about 7.30pm, along with Wellington Free Ambulance response vehicles and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz).

Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson Rachel Wilson said two patients were transported to Wellington Regional Hospital – one in critical condition, one serious.

READ MORE:

* Video shows unsecured mattress causing 'absolute carnage' on Auckland motorway

* SH2 open again after heavy winds and strong rain batter the Wellington region

* Police seek car that left victim with 'horrific' injuries in Wellington hit-and-run



St Mary St is cordoned off. Police are directing traffic up Tinakori Rd to Karori.

The police serious crash unit has been advised. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, which is near the top of Bowen St and Tinakori Rd, the main thoroughfare to the suburb of Karori.

SAERAN MANIPARATHY/Supplied Emergency services are responding to an incident in Thorndon, Wellington.

A Fenz spokeswoman said they were unable to provide details on the incident due to firefighters’ industrial action. Fenz was not the lead agency on the job, she said.