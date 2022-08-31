Two pedestrians struck and injured by vehicle in Wellington

One person is in a critical condition after a crash on the corner of St Mary St and Tinakori Rd in Thorndon.

One pedestrian is in critical condition and another is seriously injured after they were struck by vehicle on a suburban Wellington street.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified at 6.47pm on Wednesday of the crash on St Mary St in the suburb of Thorndon, involving a vehicle and a pair of pedestrians.

The area was cordoned off and several police cars could be seen on site on Wednesday night, along with Wellington Free Ambulance response vehicles and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) as the serious crash unit investigates the circumstances of the crash.

Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson Rachel Wilson said two patients were transported to Wellington Regional Hospital – one in critical condition, one serious.

St Mary St, which is near the top of Bowen St, was cordoned off on Wednesday night as officers examined and photographed the scene. Police were directing traffic up Tinakori Rd to Karori or north to Thorndon.

Earlier, items could be seen inside the police cordon, as well as a ute with its hazard lights on. Police were observed interviewing nearby businesses and residents.

A Fenz spokeswoman said they would not provide details on the incident due to firefighters’ industrial action. Fenz was not the lead agency on the job, she said.