Accessibility nightmare goes from bad to worse for woman after floods

Norelle Kendrick was forced to leave her Haven Rd, Nelson home after a landslide hit the back her home. Kendrick has complex medical issues that require her to use a wheel chair and leg braces and is now living in a motel.

Norelle Kendrick’s home wasn’t ideal for her wheelchair, but she coped – until slips blocked the only access point she had.

When Kendrick was diagnosed last year with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome which affects connective tissues limiting mobility, she lived in her rental that “wasn’t ideal” but it was approved by Nelson Marlborough Health specialists, she said.

Unable to move more than a few metres without assistance or a wheelchair, the front entry had no railings and six steps.

“They only focused on the back door, I was never able to come out the front.”

During Nelson’s four days of rain and floods, the hillside behind Kendrick’s rental gave way, sending a tree, rocks and mud to her back door.

She said her “worst nightmare” was recognised when her main exit route was blocked.

“I panicked when I heard the hill slipping, as I could not just run out of the house.

“It took 20 minutes to get down six stairs and walk to the car with two helpers.”

Her Haven Rd home is now to remain empty due to slip risk and she has temporary accommodation at a motel where many evacuated people are being housed.

“We feel good we’re here for 12 more days, but what next?”

Kendrick used to climb mountains, roller-skate and use her legs to their full capacity until she started having “weird symptoms”, about 15 years ago, she said.

She began losing balance, her speech cut in and out, and suddenly, she couldn’t use her legs.

Years of misdiagnosis followed, including fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, and she was even told by doctors it was psychosomatic, she said.

“They said your body is a perfect computer but your brain is running faulty software.”

When she was finally diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, she was given a new set of challenges.

Kendrick said along the way she has been declined access to a correctly sized wheelchair, leg bracing and crutches.

Habitat for Humanity Nelson General Manager Nick Clarke (pictured) and All Saints Anglican Church are working to source a temporary home for Norelle Kendrick.

While she was recently provided with a custom fit chair, she said she had to continue to “fight a system to get the things you deserve”.

“I’ve been a fighting ever since I’ve left hospital to get equipment and all sorts.”

Kendrick believes her best option for a permanent home would be to adapt a tiny house, making it wheelchair-friendly but raising the funds for that has been slow.

As she waits to see what the future holds for permanent accommodation, Habitat for Humanity and All Saints Anglican Church have teamed up to offer an option.

All Saints Anglican Church vicar Tim Bustin said the former men’s night shelter accommodation was a space it was looking to adapt to house someone, and kitting it out as a stop gap for Kendrick could be a possibility.

“We’re really hopeful if we can help in any way, we’d love to.”