Tulip farm expansion to increase exports by more than 50%

Klaas Smag of Horizon Flowers checks a field of red tulips before the bulbs are harvested in 2017. The acquisition of 115 hectares of land is expected to increase exports from 45 million to 70 million bulbs annually. [File photo]

The acquisition of 115 hectares of farmland in Southland is expected to increase a tulip company’s annual exports by 25 million bulbs.

Horizon Flowers New Zealand Limited is based in Mabel Bush, Southland, and is owned by Netherlands-based Horizon Flowers.

In July, the Overseas Investment Office granted consent for the company to acquire freehold interest in 115 hectares of farming land adjacent to its tulip bulb factory in Mabel Bush.

Horizon Flowers NZ manager Roy Smak said it would be investing a further $1 million into its factory and adding up to 15 seasonal jobs as a result of the acquisition.

The Southland operation currently plants and processes up to 45 million tulip bulbs for export annually, he said, with the new land expected to increase that to about 70 million bulbs.

“This additional land purchase means we can derive greater efficiency from our land holdings and significantly increase production,” he said.

“That will result in more jobs and also require us to invest a further $1 million over the next two to three years into the factory in order to make it fit-for-purpose to process and pack the additional capacity.”

Last year, the company acquired a freehold interest in 41.5 hectares of land as a result of a $1.6 million investment, and in 2019 the company expanded with the purchase of a 162 hectare dairy farm in Mabel Bush.

Smak said the continued investment by the company was important for diversifying the local economy.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Horizon Flowers New Zealand manager Roy Smak says the expansion of the company is “good news” for local contractors and prospective employees.

The company currently employs 100 full-time and seasonal staff in its Southland operations, he said.

According to the investment office decision, the business intends to grow tulip bulbs on one-sixth of the 115 hectares land on a rotational basis over six years.

The balance of the land will be leased to a neighbouring dairy farmer under a swap lease agreement in exchange for use of the farmers land, the decision says.

The office granted consent for the investment because the economic benefits likely to occur as a result were considered to be substantial.