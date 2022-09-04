Tough road for cut-off Golden Bay residents

McCallum Rd in Golden Bay has been badly undercut and covered by slips in places en route to the Rainbow Valley Community.

Members of the Rainbow Valley Community in Golden Bay have been clambering over slips on foot to fetch supplies or reach work since their sole access road was destroyed in the August rains.

The community is at the end of McCallum Rd that was badly damaged by the four-day storm that hammered the Nelson-Tasman region.

Annalee Anderson, who works 11km away in Tākaka, said it took about an hour to walk from the community houses to the other side of the damage, making the journey to work a long commute.

“I'm having to go in and stay in town for a few days at a time,” Anderson said. “It's too difficult to walk each day. I work in healthcare so can't get there dirty from a hike.”

While Anderson had a place to stay on the other side of the damage in the short term and could still work, other residents were not so fortunate.

Annalee Anderson/Supplied A large slip smothers McCallum Rd.

“My partner has his work van stuck here so can't work until the road opens again,” she said.

Anderson supplied some photographs of the damage but said they did not capture “how bad it is”.

“These slips are huge,” she said. “The whole hillside had moved.”

Beth Jenkin, who also supplied some photographs, said there were two slips and two areas where the road was “falling into the [Anatoki] river”.

“Looks like we will be stuck here for a while longer.”

Annalee Anderson/Supplied McCallum Rd in Golden Bay is smothered by slips, undercut and broken up in places.

Long-time resident Robyn Holloway said about 20 people were living in the community, which was founded in 1974.

The damage happened on the Thursday and Friday of the storm. “It’s quite dramatic.”

On the Sunday, residents used chainsaws and shovels to carve walking tracks through the damaged areas.

“We can get out but it’s not easy,” Holloway said. “Most of us are in our 70s. We’re clambering over the debris, it’s a mission. There’s lots of roots sticking up; you could easily slip.”

Annalee Anderson/Supplied McCallum Rd disappears under a pile of debris brought down by a slip.

Holloway said she made the trip with a pack strapped to her back and the use of walking sticks. A wheelbarrow helped to transport supplies. She was not keen to repeat the experience and hoped the road would be repaired before she had to head out again.

Some neighbours had mobility issues and could not get out, Holloway said, adding that there had been two supply drops by helicopter. “Food-wise, we’re OK.”

Beth Jenkin/Supplied Children and their four-legged friends can make the hike over the slip-covered road much easier than residents in their 70s or those with mobility issues.

Anderson said she had been at the community for five years and while there had been some small slips during that time, “they have been cleared within a day or two”.

“Most people are quite resilient and have been here a long time,” she said. “People are pulling together and looking after each other with getting supplies and sharing the loads. The other community here is Happy Sam's and both places have come together to support each other.”

Beth Jenkin/Supplied A drop out makes this section of McCallum Rd hazardous.

Tasman District Council transportation manager Jamie McPherson last week said McCallum Rd suffered from some “serious land instability”. Initially, there were even concerns about getting machinery in to start the repair work.

However, the latest geotechnical advice paved the way for the contractor to begin repairing the road.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Stafford Drive in Ruby Bay has been closed by several slips during the deluge that hit Nelson in August 2022. (video first published August 23)

In a written update on Friday afternoon, the council said pedestrian access would be restricted through the site during the repair work.

“If people want to walk through, access will be allowed for a 10-minute window at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4 pm,” the council said. “It is still closed to all vehicles. We are expecting the work to take approximately three weeks, weather permitting.”