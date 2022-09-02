Former Gloriavale mum forced to work when baby was ill, found her alone in room screaming in pain

Virginia Courage, pictured at Gloriavale, says she was forced to work when her baby was sick.

A Gloriavale woman forced to work despite her 13-month-old being sick, rushed back when she heard the child screaming to find her alone.

Virginia Courage said she’d told the overseeing shepherds about the baby being unwell, and a carer was to be sorted so she could continue with her domestic duties for the community.

She could hear her child screaming from her work station. She found her baby in a bedroom alone, screaming in pain, with the door shut.

Courage is one of six women arguing in the Employment Court they should have been recognised as employees, not volunteers for the domestic work they did for years at the religious sect.

READ MORE:

* Gloriavale employment case urgent to ensure other females' safety

* Police letter to Gloriavale reveals places where harmful sexual behaviour was rife

* Founder's son fails to give evidence for Gloriavale in Employment Court



KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Gloriavale members arrive at the Employment Court in Christchurch on Thursday.

Courage, a mother of 11, left the community in February 2019 after “un-Christian behaviour” became common, she told the Christchurch Employment Court on Friday.

“I became extremely concerned for the safety of my children,” she told the court.

Courage also described a class system being present in the community, similar to Pearl Valor’s evidence, where single, unmarried women are “at the very bottom”.

STUFF Gloriavale’s Christian Church Community Trust is worth $43 million.

Marriage was a “stamp of approval” in the community, Courage said, with the overseeing shepherds often questioning the single women’s desire to live within the community and their allegiance to it.

“From my experience as an unmarried person, I was at the bottom of the community. The shepherds were always growling at us.”

Babies were not allowed to travel outside the community with their mothers and breastfeeding was mandatory. This meant if women went to town, another woman would have to breastfeed their child.

“The baby would have an awful time being breastfed by another woman, and it would distress the mothers, who fought this in the only way Gloriavale women know how – silently. They tried to sneak around the system as it was horrible that they would take your miserable baby from you.”

On Thursday, Valor told the court “higher class” members (relatives of leaders) were given access to special foods and dental care, while others were left with staple food items or, some days, no food at all.

Leaders would control members by using food “as a weapon” – taking food away from those who did not follow the rules, and giving it to those who conformed, she said.

On more than one occasion, between three and five people were tasked with cooking for the full community of 600.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Gloriavale member Luke Valor arrives at the Employment Court in Christchurch on Thursday.

The women giving evidence are Virginia Courage, Pearl Valor, Serenity Pilgrim, Rose Standtrue, Anna Courage and Crystal Loyal.

Gloriavale leaders deny claims the women were employees.

Where to get help: