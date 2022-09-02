'Scientific goldmine': Otago meteorite may be nearly as old as the sun

A huge fireball was captured in the skies over Central Otago, leading to a meteorite thought to weigh up to 10kg landing on a farm near Dunedin.

Meteorites like the one that may await scientists on a farm near Dunedin are “scientific goldmines”.

The meteorite, which came from a “spectacular” fireball on Sunday “likely represents something that formed about 4.6 billion years ago, just after the sun formed”, University of Otago’s Associate Professor James Scott said​.

He said even tiny amounts of material could reveal more about asteroids and the conditions of the early solar system.

Matter found in previous meteorites had also widened our understanding of the materials that formed Earth and Mars.

Scientists, collaborating under the banner of Fireball Aotearoa as well as their respective universities, were using a drone and metal detectors to locate the crash site, somewhere between Middlemarch and Outram, west of the city.

Geology students from the University of Otago began looking for the foreign object on Friday, but an astronomer said it would not be as easy as looking for a big smoking crater.

“It’s not that Hollyood,” the University of Canterbury’s Dr Michele Bannister​ said.

“They’ll be looking for something, probably black with a lot of little curves on the outside. The way it cools can look like a thumbprint.”

James Scott/University of Otago The fireball was captured by several cameras, including one at Dunstan High School (pictured).

As of 3pm, Bannister had not heard any news from the search party, who were still out in the field.

“I’m sure they’re having a lot of fun carefully scouring the swamp.”

Scientists from Fireballs Aotearoa, of which Bannister was a member, were confident the meteorite could weigh up to 10kg.

It was believed to have originated from the asteroid belt, a vast area of space material between Jupiter and Mars – up to 628 million kilometres away – left over from the early solar system.

Most of these events went unrecorded, which made witnessing one rare, Scott said.

Many people might only see one or two big meteors in their lifetime, he said.

Footage of the fireball was captured by cameras installed by staff and students at the University of Otago’s Department of Geology, as well as one operated by Bob Evans​, a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society of NZ, and Fireballs Aotearoa.

“It’s stunning. The fireball was seen from Oamaru to Invercargill, and from Queenstown to Dunedin, and we are confident that it dropped between 1kg and 10kg of material southeast of Middlemarch – right in the middle of our network,” Scott​, who recently installed three cameras to catch such events in Otago, said.

The meteorite may have landed on a farm belonging to Tim Gray​, west of Dunedin, which scientists are now searching.

Gray told Stuff he was fast asleep when the event happened, but it was still exciting, and “pretty out there” to think it was on his land.

James Scott/University of Otago A fireball has dropped a meteorite somewhere near Dunedin, between Middlemarch and Outram.

He hoped it had landed on his farm, but was concerned about the scientists’ chances of locating the object amongst the gullies, swamps and tall kale paddocks.

“If it hit the swamp it’d be pretty hard to see it.”

The news was made public by Fireballs Aotearoa, a group formed in February to unite the scientists and meteor camera networks from the universities of Canterbury and Otago, and, together, recover fallen meteorites.

The group said there had been just nine confirmed meteorites in New Zealandover the last 150 years, only two of which had been observed to have dropped onto land.

It was rare to recover the meteorite, despite an estimated average of four hitting the country each year.

Greg Price/Stuff A meteor was captured in a Christchurch resident's photo in early August, lighting up the sky green.

Dr Denis Vida, who works with the Global Meteor Network, calculated that Sunday’s meteor came in from the west at about 15km per second, and was visible in the sky for about six seconds.

It decelerated to 3km per second by the end, which Vida said was a good sign, “because it means that meteorites survived until the end”.

There was a loud sonic boom that followed the fireball.

Fireballs Aotearoa urged members of the public not to trespass through properties while looking for meteorites, and for anyone living in the area to look out for “dark shiny rocks in places they shouldn’t be”.

Anyone who finds it should avoid picking it up with their hands, and instead pick it up in fresh aluminium foil, or clean plastic.