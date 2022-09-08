Who is responsible if the worst happens in tunnels under an Auckland maunga?

Rob Osborne grew up in Devonport near Maungauika-North Head in Auckland. Rob says he is the last generation who has actually been inside tunnels as a kid in the 50s before they were bulldozed over.

Decades-old claims about hidden underground tunnels at Maungauika-North Head have resurfaced.

Military fortifications were first built there in the 19th century, and there were more constructed during World War II.

The Defence Force left the maunga for good in the 1990s, and today it is a reserve administered on behalf of iwi.

It’s a sacred maunga at the heart of our biggest city, a jewel of the sparkling Waitematā Harbour.

But as claim and counter-claim about what may be buried beneath Auckland’s Maungauika-North Head rumbles on, a critical question has emerged: if, in a worst-case scenario, wartime ammunition has been buried underground and it blows up, who is responsible?

For decades there has been debate about what happened after World War II as the military wound back its presence on the prominent landmark – and campaigners say there needs to be an investigation into new evidence about the possible existence of underground tunnels.

Former Defence Minister Bob Tizard even once said there was “no argument” ammunition had been disposed of in sealed tunnels and that it would be deteriorating.

READ MORE:

* Tāmaki Makaurau: Welcome to New Zealand's city of volcanoes

* A treasure hunt around Tāmaki Makaurau's maunga

* Auckland at a crossroads as its most critical election nears



“The very act of trying to break through the concrete could set it off,” he told the North Shore Times Advertiser in 1992.

But in the years after, an investigation by the Department of Conservation concluded there were no “hidden” tunnels at North Head. The Defence Force maintains there are no “undiscovered” tunnels, and therefore no ammunition.

Tunnels and underground rooms at Maungauika were first built in the 19th century amid fears of a Russian invasion. Some can still be accessed by the public, others are locked off – and some say even more exist.

Administration of Maungauika-North Head was transferred to the Tūpuna Maunga Authority, made up of iwi and Auckland Council representatives, in 2019.

The maunga is owned by the 13 iwi of Tāmaki Makaurau and is administered on their behalf by the authority.

When the law was introduced transferring the maunga from the Crown, a section was included noting the Crown would continue to “be responsible for all liabilities in relation to Maungauika”, according to a document obtained by Stuff.

In a letter to the authority, DOC’s Auckland operations director Andrew Baucke indicated this section was included because of the claims about underground tunnels and ammunition.

“The department has identified this as a potential liability,” Baucke wrote in the January 2019 letter.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Stefan Sebregts, senior ranger, heritage and visitors, Auckland Mainland Team, Department of Conservation, takes Stuff on a tour of locked-off parts of the tunnels at North Head.

Six months later, Baucke said DOC did not believe there were grounds for more investigations into the allegations.

However, Baucke said DOC would keep up a testing programme monitoring potential volatile gases on the maunga. Naphthalene and toluene were first detected 30 years ago when scientists said the gases could be coming from deteriorating ammunition, or from coal tar, which was used to waterproof the walls of the tunnels.

Baucke said the testing programme was “in recognition that this potential risk is a liability that should be retained by the Crown”.

By then, though, that section of the law no longer existed – it had been repealed just days after DOC wrote to the authority formally handing over administration of Maungauika in January 2019.

Three and a half years on, it remains unclear who holds liability.

When asked who was responsible, a DOC spokesperson said: “DOC staff are meeting with the Tūpuna Maunga Authority representatives to discuss liabilities, given the repeal of the legislation.”

The authority declined to comment.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Martin Butler has written a book about the North Head tunnels in Auckland called Tunnel Vision Refocused: Unearthing the Secrets of North Head.

Acting Conservation Minister Meka Whaitiri said the liability section of the act was only in place to cover the transition phase for Maungauika.

“Once those arrangements came into place, the previous provisions/sections of the act setting out how the reserve would be administered became redundant,” said Whaitiri.

“During the transition period, there were necessary and extensive discussions about a range of matters which needed to be resolved before day-to-day administration was taken over by the Tūpuna Maunga Authority. Auckland Council – which funds the Maunga Authority – needed to carry out due diligence on what was proposed by DOC as part of the reserve transfer arrangement. That process took several years and extensive discussions.”

The ongoing discussions about liability were being managed by DOC staff and did not involve the minister, Whaitiri said.

A leading Queen’s Counsel who has provided an independent legal opinion on the case, Sir Hugh Rennie, says evidence since the 1990s – including the ongoing presence of gas – should prompt action.

“You can read the gas tests how you like, but they certainly don’t negate the presence of ammunition,” says Rennie. “And therefore, what do you do next?”

Researcher Martin Butler, author of a book called Tunnel Vision, says he has evidence indicating there are hidden tunnels, including the results of ground penetrating radar.

He has offered to carry out investigations to look for them.