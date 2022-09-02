Boy finds giant backyard worm that his mum calls 'the stuff of nightmares'

Barnaby Domigan, aged 9, with the giant earthworm he found in his Christchurch garden.

It’s not unusual for a Kiwi kid to find a worm in the backyard.

But Barnaby Domigan was delighted to discover the biggest worm his family had ever seen.

Barnaby, aged 9, was playing with his younger siblings after school when he found the giant earthworm, at the bottom of the garden. The family’s property in Burnside, Christchurch, backs onto a small stream.

His mum, Jo, estimated the creature was about a metre long.

READ MORE:

* Pay more attention to earthworms, scholar pleads

* As fast as its legs can carry it

* Not so fast: endangered snail mistakenly 'kidnapped' from Kahurangi National Park

* Earthworms play a vital role in improving New Zealand soils



“It was ginormous. He was most impressed with himself.”

Jo said while she considered the worm “the stuff of nightmares”, Barnaby was delighted.

“What a find, he thought it was wonderful.”

Barnaby described the worm as feeling cold and squishy.

After dad Chris took Barnaby’s photo with the worm, they released it back into the garden.

Stuff Bugs are declining around the world, but there's no budget to investigate the issue in New Zealand (first published Jan, 2021).

John Marris, curator of the University of Lincoln’s entomology research collection, said the worm looked in the photo “a bit like the creature from the black lagoon”, and appeared to be a species of native earthworm.

Marris said giant earthworms were once widespread, but were now were most likely to be found in undisturbed areas such as forests. It would be rare to find them in a domestic garden, he said.

“There are some very large native earthworms known – a metre isn’t beyond the borders of reason.”

According to Te Ara encyclopedia, several New Zealand native species can be over 30cm long, and the longest, Spenceriella gigantea, can grow to 1.3m in length.

Marris said with 171 native earthworm species, a close examination would be needed to exactly identify an individual specimen.