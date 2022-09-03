Saxton Creek upgrade project in Nelson enters final phase

MPs from Labour's governance and local government caucus committee with some Nelson City Council elected members and staff, and contractors visit the new culvert under Main Rd Stoke, built as part of the Saxton Creek upgrade project.

Despite millions of dollars and years of work on the Saxton Creek flood protection upgrade project, Main Rd Stoke flooded during heavy rain that hammered the Nelson-Tasman region in August.

Nelson City Council principal project manager Tracy Filipo said that inundation occurred because the new system with far greater capacity, was not yet connected. A final section – about 170m long, running through Wakatu Industrial Estate to the Whakatu Drive section of State Highway 6 – still needs to be completed.

However, had that final section been finished and connected, the system would have handled the deluge in August, she said.

Filipo was one of several people on Friday who inspected the new, yet-to-be-connected 8.5m-wide culvert that has been built to take storm water from the Saxton Creek catchment under Main Rd Stoke. It dwarfs the 1.8m-wide existing culvert that is still in operation. That smaller culvert – built to handle the capacity of a one in five-year flood event – was overwhelmed in August. Consequently, the storm water welled up, flooding the road and some properties in the industrial estate.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Silt that was deposited during heavy rain in August at the site of a new culvert under Main Rd Stoke.

Work has started on that final 170m section – the last phase in a four-stage $24 million project that dates back to early 2016 and aims to provide protection against a one in 100-year flood event.

That last section is complex, running between two working businesses – Alliance Group’s Nelson plant and Heslops – near a plethora of water, wastewater and storm water pipes along with two major power cables and a fibre optic cable.

Filipo said the project was still on budget but running about eight weeks behind schedule due to poor weather. The aim was to have the system complete and connected by the end of September 2023.

Initially, the council earmarked $20m in its Long Term Plan 2021-31 for the final stage of the project. However, that anticipated cost jumped to $24m in part due to a “significant increase” in the price of steel.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The new, yet-to-be-connected culvert, on the left, dwarfs the existing culvert, on the right, under Main Rd Stoke.

The Government had come on board with $7.5m from Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit enabling the remaining work to be fast tracked.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack was at the culvert on Friday with colleagues Vanushi Walters, Dan Rosewarne and Lemauga Lydia Sosene, from Labour’s governance and local government caucus committee.

“They’ve come to Nelson for the day to have a look at infrastructure projects we’ve invested in as a government as well as catch up with the councils,” Boyack said.

Along with the Saxton Creek upgrade project, the MPs were to visit the Cawthron Institute’s National Algae Research Centre, which received $6m from the Government.

The Saxton Creek upgrade project comes after some homes and businesses within the catchment flooded in 2011 and/or 2013. That catchment runs from the hills above Richmond within the Tasman District Council border across Champion Rd into the Saxton area, down to and under Main Rd Stoke, through Wakatu Industrial Estate, under SH6 and out to sea.

In 2016, Tasman District Council completed its portion of the project – replacing small twin culverts at Champion Rd with a 7m-wide, 2m-high version.

Stage four of the Nelson City Council project started in July 2021.