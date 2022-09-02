Gas leak prompts evacuation at central Wellington building
Fire crews responding to a gas leak at a central Wellington apartment building have left the scene.
A fire alarm could earlier be heard from the building on Dixon St and one resident said they could see smoke inside the building.
In a statement, Fire and Emergency NZ said the last truck left the scene at 4.38pm on Friday and while the road was blocked, it was due to reopen shortly.
Earlier a spokesperson said the service was investigating an apparent hazardous substance following an alarm activation at 12.55pm.
Six fire trucks attended.
Station Officer Ryan Bothma, who was at the scene, said crews were called to a “manual point activation”.
Crews could smell gas upon investigating and ventilated and monitored the building, he said.