Gas leak prompts evacuation at central Wellington building

People were evacuated from a building on Dixon St in Wellington by Fire and Emergency NZ on Friday.

Fire crews responding to a gas leak at a central Wellington apartment building have left the scene.

A fire alarm could earlier be heard from the building on Dixon St and one resident said they could see smoke inside the building.

In a statement, Fire and Emergency NZ said the last truck left the scene at 4.38pm on Friday and while the road was blocked, it was due to reopen shortly.

Earlier a spokesperson said the service was investigating an apparent hazardous substance following an alarm activation at 12.55pm.

Six fire trucks attended.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Firefighters ventilated and monitored the building.

Station Officer Ryan Bothma, who was at the scene, said crews were called to a “manual point activation”.

Crews could smell gas upon investigating and ventilated and monitored the building, he said.