Same dress, but just add a walker as couple renew wedding vows after 61 years

After 61 years of marriage, Chas Smith got down on one knee to renew his vows during a rest home spring wedding gala, quipping to wife Cynthia "I think I've been a good boy".

It’s been a while since Chas Smith got down on bended knee, but 61 years later he’s done it again for his wife Cynthia.

The 86-year-old surprised her by proposing again at the Oakdale Resthome spring wedding gala in Cambridge on Friday.

The event saw 16 residents model wedding dresses donated for the day.

The Smiths originally married on May 13, 1961 in St Andrew’s Church in Feilding.

Cynthia, 85, from Feilding and Chas from Gisborne moved north to farm deer, sheep and cattle at Te Akau on the coast, before moving to Cambridge in 2000.

Chas said he was a little nervous as he waited for Cynthia’s turn to take centre stage, she was the final model and the only one wearing her actual wedding dress.

Which Chas had been tasked to find.

“I said I think I could find it. And it’s just been in a plastic bag for 61 years, has a few moth holes but is basically in one piece.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Chas Smith surprised his wife Cynthia by renewing their their vows on Friday.

He admitted staff had to edit his vows a little. But he told those gathered that they were a good team, and he promised to always look after Cynthia.

And when he saw his wife in her wedding dress?

“It was like old times, except for the walker. I was quite nervous but quite excited about the way things have gone today.”

He puts their longevity together down to honesty, as well as having no secrets, sharing and having a bit of fun together.

Chas said he did forget to give Cynthia her ring at the altar but did remedy that afterwards.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Chas and Cynthia Smith have been married 61 years.

“It was great, it was more than I expected. Oakdale has put on such a great show they’ve really gone to a lot of trouble to make everybody happy they really have.”

The event was the brainchild of manager Katie Payne, who did a shoutout on the Cambridge community Facebook page for people who were willing to donate their wedding dress for the event.

She said the residents were very excited.

“They chose which dress they wanted to wear from those which were donated.

“They’ve all been excited all morning because they got their hair and makeup done, so it takes them back to what their wedding day was like.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cynthia Smith wore her original wedding dress 61 years later.

Payne said one resident had never been married so this allowed her to experience a bit of that.

“So it was really nice we could do that for her and for her to wear a wedding dress with her sister and her niece here.”

The event didn’t leave many dry eyes in the room as each of the 16 ladies paraded in their dresses to various songs.

Payne said it’s nice to be able to give the residents some happiness.

“We need to provide the best quality of life for them so if we can do it by bringing happiness through different aspects and avenues it’s something very special.

“We get very, very attached to them and of course they are like our second family so if we can make them happy as we would our own family it means a lot to all of us the staff.”