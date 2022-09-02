NZ Army and French Foreign Legion veteran 'Trem' remembered after sudden death

Raymond Trembath was a staff sergeant in the New Zealand Army and also served in the French Foreign Legion. (File photo)

A decorated soldier who touched the lives of those he served with is being remembered for his devotion, loyalty and friendship.

Raymond Trembath, 67, died suddenly in Whangārei on Tuesday night in an incident police say is not being treated as suspicious.

But tributes have been flowing for the New Zealand Army Staff Sergeant​ and French Foreign Legion veteran, known as “Trem” to many.

Sam Platt said Trembath was his first platoon sergeant in 2007 and meeting him was an eye-opener.

Trembath never forgot the people he served, including messaging them on Facebook when it was their birthday, he said.

“He would always remember you. He would always have a good yarn or a dirty joke, or something to raise morale.”

Supplied Raymond Trembath served in the French Foreign Legion for five years. Here he is pictured in Somalia.

Trembath’s “yarns” covered his colourful life as a career soldier, Platt said.

He was also considered the fittest man in the army for his age.

Later in life, Trembath collected military memorabilia, including medals, badges and uniforms, Platt said.

“He loved being in the army.”

Trembath joined the army in the 1970s and was posted to Singapore three times, according to a 2009 Army News article.

He left the army in 1886 and travelled in Africa and the US, before joining the French Foreign Legion from 1989 to 1994.

Supplied Raymond Trembath said he loved serving in the French Foreign Legion. (File photo)

In 1999, he walked the length of the country, stopping an artillery live firing exercise at Waiouru when he walked through the training area.

In 2000, he enlisted in New Zealand’s territorial forces and was deployed to Timor-Leste before retiring in 2015.

In 2018, Trembath told Stuff he joined the legion because he wanted to see more action and thrived in its tough training regime.

“You would find yourself being punched out quite a lot,” he said. "It had been that way for 180 years. If you are not mentally prepared for the legion it will spit you out."

Trembath aced his training and served in the elite parachute regiment, soon finding the action he sought in Rwanda, Somalia and Djibouti and Chad.

Despite the danger of being in active war zones, Trembath enjoyed his time in the legion.

“When you've got a whole lot of bullets coming into your position it's quite exhilarating. It's alright shooting targets, rabbits and deer, but when the targets, rabbit and deer shoot back it's even more fun.”

The “fun” was not without consequence, with Trembath's unit suffering casualties, but he said nonchalantly that was part of the job.

Police attended the scene of the sudden death – in mangroves off Whangārei Heads Rd, Onerahi – on Wednesday morning.

They were now making inquiries into the death on behalf of the coroner, but a police spokesperson said the matter was not being treated as suspicious and police were not aware of any risks to the wider public.

The Defence Force said it was unable to comment on this case.

Local hapū Te Parawhau laid a rāhui on the area, which is part of a no-take marine reserve.

The rahui is due to be lifted at 11am on Saturday.