Closure of only petrol retailer in Chatham Islands leads to shortage

Concern is mounting among Chatham Islands residents as the closure of the only petrol retailer on the island has led to a shortage.

The Chatham Islands, 860km east of Christchurch, with a population of around 670, lost its only petrol pump about a month ago when the store, run by mayor Monique Croon, shut down.

The store, Waitangi Hardware, had been open for 27 years, supplying diesel, petrol and LPG, but in a text message sent on Saturday, Croon said the business had been losing money after entering into a fair pricing model with Chatham Islands Enterprise Trust.

Said Croon: “We have tried to negotiate with the Trust in good faith to find an overarching solution...I am personally devastated by the closure of Waitangi Hardware and the impact on my staff and family.

“I understand the impact of high fuel costs, unaffordable electricity, high freight rates times are pretty tough and I welcome some changes that provide better outcomes for our community.”

The closure meant residents were left to order drums of petrol to come over via ship and Croon described the situation as “desperate” for residents.

Chatham Islands Enterprise Trust chairperson Alison Turner said a lot of residents had petrol in storage and some were able to bring in drums on a ship, however it was not going to meet the needs of the whole island.

“We definitely have a problem … it is a situation that needs addressing, and we’re doing our damnedest to find a solution… I would probably hesitate to say we’ve got a crisis just yet, we just need to work our way through to find a solution,” she said.

“I’m confident we will get there, but at the moment there is uncertainty and people here are genuinely concerned.”

The Chatham Islands were “heavily diesel reliant”, with most vehicles running on diesel, however there was still a requirement for petrol for dive boats and cars as well as for agricultural and domestic use.

BESS MANSON/STUFF Life on the misty islands

Turner said the trust attempted to bring a 20,000 litre ISO tank of petrol to the island, but that was contingent on being able to store and disperse it through the now-closed store.

“We’re doing everything we can to try and restore a retail service on the island, but we’re a little constrained at the moment because we don’t have access to a facility to do that.”

Chatham Islands resident Shirley Lindsay said the shortage was having an impact on “quite a proportion” of those living on the islands.

Lindsay, who lives off-grid, needs petrol for her generator to run her washing machine, lights, and modem for internet access. She had recently turned to using candles at night for lighting.

“I have about two weeks of petrol left and that is by restricting usage each day as we don’t know when the next lot of petrol will arrive.”

Turner said there were definitely people on the island who had a “greater reliance” on petrol, but believed there were not many people in the same position as Lindsay.

“It is really hard to put this in context when you live [in other parts of New Zealand] and you’re not aware of how this island operates.

Stuff The Chatham Islands, 860km east of Christchurch, has a population of around 670.

“We’re a resourceful community, there’s a lot of stored petrol being shared around the island and indeed people are still diving – the dive boats are still accessing petrol.”

Chatham Islands Council chief executive Owen Pickles said he was unable to comment on why the petrol store closed, but said the impact was "very serious". However, he was “reasonably confident” a solution would be found.

Chatham Island councillor Nigel Ryan said while there was a shortage, the situation was not “critical”. He said most vehicles were diesel powered, and there was plenty of diesel on the island.

A recent ship had brought in “a fair amount of drums” for some residents, however for those without drums petrol was “hard to come by”.

“I’ve lived here for 50 plus years, and you put up with whatever happens, there’s no use panicking about it… it’s not got to the stage where we’re desperate.”