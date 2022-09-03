Hundreds of volunteers clear debris from Tāhunanui beach in Nelson

Volunteers at Tāhunanui Beach worked to clear debris covering the sand after a storm in August caused flooding and slips in the Nelson-Tasman region.

Hundreds of volunteers answered a call on Saturday to help clear storm debris from a 1600m Tāhunanui Beach in Nelson.

A stoked Nelson harbour master, Stuart Whitehouse, called the response “amazing”.

“Everybody pulled together,” he said. “It was really superb. Community at its best.”

An estimated 200 to 300 people filled three skips and six trailer loads while more debris was left for contractors to collect on Monday.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Volunteers work together to remove a large log from Tāhunanui Beach, which could become a navigational hazard if it refloated.

Large logs that could become navigational hazards if they refloated had been “lifted and rolled and pulled” to the top of the beach, past the high-tide line.

“Where they’re not going to cause a problem for the harbour,” Whitehouse said.

During a briefing for the volunteers before they started, Whitehouse said the beach was about 1600m long.

“We are going to try to tackle as much as possible.”

Clearing the popular beach was a step towards helping the community.

“People are hurting right now so having this space to come and enjoy, it will be fantastic to get our beach back,” Whitehouse said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Volunteers pitch in right along the 1600m beach.

The debris washed up after an “atmospheric river” hammered the Nelson-Tasman region over four days in August.

Volunteer Sandie Kitchingham said she lived on the Tāhunanui hills and walked along the beach daily.

Kitchingham was away from Nelson when the storm hit and returned to discover that while her own home was unaffected, some neighbouring properties were damaged and the beach was covered in debris.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson harbour master Stuart Whitehouse briefs the volunteers.

“It just made you cry.”

Fellow volunteer Sheila Scott said she worked at Port Nelson and wanted to help clear the beach for everyone who used it or went out on the water.

Another volunteer said she was there to pick up debris because “I can’t drive a digger” but wanted to help with clean up in some way.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Sandie Kitchingham was one of hundreds of volunteers clearing Tāhunanui Beach.

Using the experience gained clearing up after ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi hit the Nelson-Tasman region in February 2018, Whitehouse organised the volunteers into teams.

Toby Wild, from Moana Paddle Nelson, had his own 4WD with a trailer on the beach to take the collected debris to the skips while John Gilbertson, driving a quad bike with a trailer, was doing the same.

Gilbertson said the quad bike belonged to the Tāhunanui Business and Citizens Association, formerly the Tāhunanui Business Association, which bought it to help with the cleanup after Fehi.

“It’s still going,” he said.