All Blacks fans fuel up on confidence and beer ahead of do-or-die match in Hamilton

Sally McGunnigle-Trail and her husband Grady Trail had come down from Whangārei for the big game - and were determined to stand out in the crowd.

If it’s been a grim time to have been an All Blacks fan lately, you wouldn’t be able to tell by visiting the bars and pubs in Hamilton.

The city playing host to Saturday night’s doom-or-glory second match between New Zealand’s national side and Los Pumas – who last week achieved a historic and unexpected victory over the men in black – is filling up with thousands of fans.

The mood could best be described as joyously confident.

Maybe that confidence is the result of the gallons of beer being imbibed. Maybe it’s due to the novelty of the city hosting a top-level rugby game – a relative rarity in this day and age. Or maybe it’s because the fans have absolute faith their side will return to form and deliver a crushing blow to the Argentinians.

Typically for Hamilton in the springtime, it’s raining heavily.

But it’s evidently going to have to rain a lot harder for it to dampen the spirits of the punters canvassed by Stuff in the lead-up to the big game.

Tom Lee/Stuff Emilia Rubio, formerly of Buenos Aires but now living in Auckland, was grabbing a drink before heading to the game to support her beloved Pumas.

One of the bars closest to the stadium, the Speights Alehouse (owned and operated, coincidentally, by former All Black Arran Pene), has in recent years become the pre-match go-to for rugby fans, and this Saturday night was no exception.

Hamiltonian Bex Horan was cautiously optimistic.

“I’m hopeful. Pretty hopeful. Well, it couldn’t possibly be any worse than last weekend’s game.”

Her husband Craig is more certain.

“We will do all right tonight,” he said, lifting a bottle of Waikato to his lips.

Tom Lee/Stuff Bex and Craig Horan, from Dinsdale, Hamilton, were feeling hopeful of a good result at Saturday’s game.

Standing out among the crowd is Whangarei woman Sally McGunnicle-Trail, resplendent with an orange and yellow Mohawk haircut.

“I like to be myself, and myself is someone who I guess you could say is a little eccentric,” she laughed. “I got my hair done for the game and I’m really looking forward to showing it off tonight. It should be a really good night.”

Sitting next to her at the pub was Katrina Jamieson.

“I’m not actually going to the match, I’m just being a taxi for everyone else. I’m literally taking one for the team.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Brayden Southall and his pal Sean Curragh, from Rotorua and Tauranga respectively, were wearing banana suits because "we think Argentina is going to get peeled".

Brayden Southall and his friend Sean Curragh had donned bright yellow banana suits for the occasion.

“Ask us why,” laughed Southall.

Why?

“Because we think Argentina are going to get peeled.”

The pair and their families had made the trek over the Kaimai ranges for the match and were expecting the All Blacks to have a phoenix-like resurrection.

Tom Lee/Stuff Mason Lourie, 8, and his little brother Nate, 6, had come over with their family from Papamoa for what would be their first All Blacks match. The boys had been honing their haka skills and were prepared to do a lot of shouting.

That description could be applied to the Alehouse itself. It recently reopened its doors following a lengthy closure and renovation after a fire badly damaged the kitchen and bar area.

“It’s a really busy night, a great night for us,” said barmaid Rosie Erihima as she rushed past.

Former Buenos Aries woman Emilia Rubio – now living in Auckland – was proudly wearing her Pumas shirt and had made the trek south to support her home country’s team.

“I think you may be a little surprised by how our side does,” she said.