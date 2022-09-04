Southern Scooter Challenge raises more than $108k for charities

More than 130 riders leave Bluff on Saturday morning, on the Southern Scooter Challenge to Queenstown which raised more than $108,000 for Southland charities.

There were crashes, shocking weather and sore bums at the end, but the Southern Scooter Challenge from Bluff to Queenstown raised well over $108,000 for two prominent Southland charities.

Hospice Southland and Southland’s Charity Hospital were the benefactors of the fundraising event.

Organiser Tasha Clay said more than 130 scooter riders made the trek in the Placemakers sponsored event on Saturday, leaving Bluff at 8.30am and arriving in Queenstown at 3.30pm.

There were about five crashes due to the slippery road conditions, but the riders were fine, she said.

“It was horrendous, cold, windy and raining. It was definitely challenging.”

At least $108,000 has been raised so far, with more money expected to come in, she said.

“Unbelievable, amazed they did so well, we had to postpone due to Covid last year and didn’t think we would get that much.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Riders gather at Stirling point in Bluff on Saturday morning, ahead of the Southern Scooter Challenge to Queenstown which raised more than $108,000 for Southland charities.

The bikers had a police escort through Invercargill city, plus lead and tailend safety vehicles throughout the journey.

“It’s a public road and other motorists did get held up, but I didn’t see any angry drivers,” Clay said.