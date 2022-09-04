Gale force winds cause power outages, cancelled flights and damage in Southland

Containers have tipped over at Bluff's South Port as gale force winds hit coastal parts of Southland on Sunday.

Power has gone out in numerous areas of Southland, flights have been cancelled and trees uprooted as wind gusts of more than 100kph hit coastal parts of the region and Invercargill.

Metservice meteorologist Ciaran Doolin said at 10.30am on Sunday Invercargill was experiencing 72kph winds with gusts as high as 115kph, with gusts expected to increase to 120kph during the day.

Numerous shippings containers have tipped over at South Port in Bluff, but chief executive Nigel Gear said the extent of the damage would not be known until staff entered the container terminal. No-one would enter until the wind died down, he said.

PowerNet chief executive Jason Franklin said several coastal areas had experienced power outages since early Sunday morning due to the extreme weather in Southland.

Fault crews had been restoring power throughout the day in challenging conditions.

The outages had been at Colac Bay, Riverton, Otatara and Bluff in Southland.

“Some of the outages have been caused by trees falling through power lines, which has particularly impacted the customers in the Otatara region,” Franklin said.

“PowerNet understands these outages have impacted many customers throughout Sunday and appreciates their patience while power is safely restored.”

There had also been outages in the Otago region, including Lawrence and Beaumont.

Swells as high as 7-8m were affecting Southland and Otago, MetService said.

Due to strong winds and weather conditions in Invercargill, a total of 11 flights in and out of the city had been cancelled, including services to Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland. Affected customers were being reaccommodated on alternative services.

Evan Harding/Stuff Multiple trees at the Queens Park golf course in Invercargill have been uprooted as a result of heavy winds.

Invercargill Airport acting chief executive Grant Lilly said Air New Zealand made the call to cancel the flights due to the high winds.

“The airline makes the judgement about whether they can operate in the conditions or not.”

Invercargill had a long runway so it was “really only an issue when there’s cross winds”, he said.

Among the damage in Southland, multiple trees were uprooted by the high winds at Queens Park Golf Club.

“I am not sure I have seen that extend of damage before ... it’s not looking flash at all,” said the club’s board chair, David Goble.

The damage was being assessed, with the golf club to talk to the Invercargill City Council. The council owned the land the fallen trees were on.

Police were urging motorists between Waihola and Balclutha to take care, due to high winds in the area. All motorists were asked to drive with extreme care and those in high-sided vehicles or on motorcycles may wish to delay non-essential travel.

Doolin, of the Metservice, said the strong gusts in Southland could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures and driving may be hazardous for high sided vehicles and motorcycles.

The forecast for coastal Southland, coastal Clutha and Stewart Island up until 5pm on Sunday was for severe gales up to 120kph in exposed places.

Fire and Emergency crews attended numerous wind-related incidents around Southland this morning, and a “well involved” house fire at Waikaia at 8am was extinguished.

A shed was at risk of being blown into a neighbour’s house in Invercargill, a roof lifted at Wallacetown and another roof lifted in Bluff, a fire spokesperson said.