Man with serious injuries after fall flown to Christchurch

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was in the air on Saturday evening when crew members flew a man from Blenheim to Christchruch.

A man with “serious injuries” following a fall was flown by Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter from Blenheim to Christchurch.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Euan Stratford said the man had fallen in a “public place” on Saturday evening, and was initially taken by ambulance to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim.

However, rescue helicopter crew members later received a call-out to fly the man to Christchurch. They left their Nelson base at 6pm, Stratford said.

Meanwhile, police were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Franklyn St, adjacent to Nelson Hospital, just after 10am on Sunday.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances were sent to the scene. “We assessed and treated one patient with serious injuries who was transported to Nelson Hospital.”

Earlier on Sunday, at 2.10am, emergency services were called to rear-end crash at Murchison.

A police spokesperson said the crash appeared to be minor.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ personnel were also called to a two-vehicle crash along the Clifford Rd section of State Highway 6 at Wakefield just before 7pm on Friday.

A St John spokesperson said the ambulance service was also notified of the Wakefield incident and attended, but there were no injuries.